Needham Market JPL Under-15s advanced to the Nerf Junior Premier League U15 National Cup Final after a clinical performance in a 6-4 topsy-turvy home win over Junior Hoops, writes Drew Kendall.

The young Reds ended Saturday's contest with 10 men in a 10-goal thriller in what manager Jason Curtis described as a 'frenetic game'.

He said: "As I've said before we'll play on the front foot, we'll try and score goals, which leaves us open sometimes but it is entertaining football!"

Needham Market celebrate making the Nerf Junior Premier League U15 National Cup Final at the final whistle of their high-scoring semi-final with Junior Hoops Picture: Mecha Morton

The win means the young Reds become the first Needham Market side to reach a national cup final as they prepare to take on Henley Lions FC Blues at Gloucester City AFC at 10am on Saturday. The Oxfordshire side booked their place by prevailing 14-13 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw at Sussex-based Oakwood.

On the club history-making feat, Curtis said: "I'm immensely proud of the achievement and look forward to seeing the boys represent Needham Market on a national stage.

"We'll prepare for the final as any other game by concentrating on our strengths and look to impose them on the opposition."

Needham Market goalkeeper Lewis Clements joins a celebration huddle following the final whistle against Junior Hoops at Bloomfields on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

The young Reds are the top scorers in the competition with 23 goals from their five matches, 10 more than final opponents Henley. The latter do, however, boast three clean sheets in four matches in the cup - making for an intriguing final.

Needham started brightly on their 3G pitch on Saturday and broke the deadlock on 13 minutes with a well-worked goal. Forward Magic Smalls was threaded through inside the box and weaved fired home after his initial shot came back out, the ball nestling in the bottom left-hand corner.

But 10 minutes later, Lancashire side Junior Hoops drew level. Clever play from the visitors saw the team in green release a man through on the end of a long ball inside the box to lift his shot over Lewis Clements and into the roof of the net from close range.

Two minutes before the interval though, Needham retook the lead. Goalscorer Smalls turned provider for his fellow forward Ashton Dozier, who once released past the defence rounded the goalkeeper before finishing low into the middle of the net.

Alex Oakley fires in the first of his two goals at Bloomfields Picture: Mecha Morton

Only a few minutes elapsed before Clements made a crucial save and Dozier completed a quckfire brace to make it 3-1. The striker poked home Jake Mayhew's low left-wing cross into the bottom corner from point-blank range.

At the other end Junior Hoops were awarded a penalty just shy of the hour mark for a foul in the box and it was duly converted down the middle to bring the deficit back to one.

Within two minutes Needham had restored their two-goal advantage with a fourth though. Smalls picked up his second of the game, finishing a ball squared into the box first time into the bottom left-hand corner.

Alex Oakley celebrates scoring for Needham Market in their 6-4 cup semi-final victory against Junior Hoops at Bloomfields on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

Six minutes later it was high fives for Needham as Smalls again turned provider - this time for Alex Oakley. He released the latter through with just the 'keeper to beat and the number nine smashed his shot home into the bottom left-hand corner.

A header from point-blank range from a pinpoint right-wing cross saw the visitors make it 5-3 with 10 minutes remaining.

Magic Smalls, who scored two of Needham Market's goals, on the ball Picture: Mecha Morton

However, Oakley practically sealed his side's spot in the final only a minute later. A looping right-wing cross-turned-shot went over the 'keeper, who got fingertips to it, before dropping into the far bottom corner.

The Hoops were not done though and rounded off the 10-goal thriller with a bullet header from close range four minutes from time.

The only real blemish for the home side came when captain Conner Lane was dismissed for two yellow cards in stoppage-time.

Needham Market captain Conner Lane (far left) is bemused at his sending off for a second yellow card in stoppage time Picture: Mecha Morton

"It was an unfortunate second yellow, a real shame for the captain, who's been through thick and thin with me, so massively disappointed for him," said Curtis. "That's the only negative of the day really, because obviously he's going to miss the final."

On his team remaining focused regardless of what happens on the pitch, Curtis said: "It's instilled in them. The emotions were high, but I do try and encourage.

"We're here to play football, don't get caught up in the moment. Sometimes it's difficult to manage, but we did ok!"

Needham squad: Lewis Clements, Alex Oakley, Magic Smalls, Jake Mayhew, Oliver Flemming, Ashton Dozier, Conner Lane (c), Joseph Collins, James Letts, Aiden Jolly, Jayden Hanna, Finn Mills, Flynn Crosthwaite, Isaac Joseph Read, Dylan Sadler, Ben Smith, Ben Batho.

Suffolk News Man of the Match: Magic Smalls - two goals and two assists.

