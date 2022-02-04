There is still an awful lot of football to be played, but Stowmarket Town carried themselves like potential champions during Saturday’s all-Suffolk affair at AFC Sudbury.

They dominated the opening 45 minutes at The MEL Group Stadium and were well worthy of their 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from former Sudbury pair Craig Parker and Ben Hunter.

The hosts responded to a degree after the restart, yet Chris Casement’s free kick all but ended the fixture as a contest and rendered Josh Stokes’ 62nd-minute goal for Sudbury as little more than a consolation effort in a 3-1 defeat.

Chris Casement is mobbed after scoring Stowmarket's third goal. Picture: Mecha Morton

Manager Paul Musgrove, who saw his second-placed side go level on points with Pitching In Isthmian League North Division leaders Aveley with a game in hand, said: “It was comfortable in the sense that we got our noses in front early and the second came just before half-time.

“The way we played in terms of Chris Casement and Ben Hunter in midfield, we kept the ball a lot and transferred it at the right times.

“It might have looked comfortable from the stands, but that was down to game management from the players and the shape we held.

Ben Hunter celebrates after scoring Stowmarket's second goal. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Most people recognised that we were never going to have that much possession in the first half and not have them come out in the second half and give it a good go – they had to.

“Again, it was about managing the game, making sure we win our tackles, win our headers and when we do get the ball make sure we keep it and look to score more – we did all that well.”

Parker broke the deadlock in the 18th minute from the penalty spot after the lively Willie Clemons had been taken down by Sakariya Hassan.

And it was another ex-Yellow who doubled the lead just before the break as Hunter capitalised on Josh Blunkell being unable to hold Kane Munday’s left-wing cross.

Craig Parker breaks the deadlock from the penalty spot. Picture: Mecha Morton

Sudbury – with Marley Andrews on in place of Lewis O’Malley and a change of shape – started the second half brightly and almost got themselves back into the contest via the substitutes’ driven shot that cannoned against the post.

But soon after the outcome was put beyond much doubt when Casement topped an impressive showing by bending in a free kick from 25 yards out.

Stokes pulled a goal in the 62nd minute, but it did little to prevent the Old Gold & Blacks from seeing out the afternoon in comfortable fashion.

Attention now switches to tomorrow’s home clash with Hullbridge Sports (3pm) – a match that kicks off a run of four games against opposition within the division’s bottom six.

Stowmarket manager Paul Musgrove. Picture: Mecha Morton

On paper it appears to be a kind sequence, but Musgrove is expecting anything but an easy ride.

He said: “People will look at those fixtures and think they’re winnable, but that’s a dangerous place to be in.

“We take nothing for granted. We will prepare properly because the teams coming up will be as dangerous as Sudbury or anyone else we’re playing.

“We have to make sure we continue to do the right things, especially being ruthless in both boxes, because the teams we’ve got next all have something to play for.”

Stowmarket will be missing Clemons for the next three matches following his stoppage-time red card at Sudbury, given to him for dissent.

It comes after leading scorer Luke Brown was dismissed the previous weekend, with the striker having two more games to sit out.

“He’s (Clemons) said something to the referee that he shouldn’t have done. It’s disappointing because that two red cards in two games,” added Musgrove.

“Those can be the sort of things that cost you, especially when you are doing what we’re doing at the top end.”