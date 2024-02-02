Stowmarket Town first-team coach Liam Hawkins believes their latest two signings can help move them forward as they continue the search for their first victory in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

Striker Josh Buckles and defender Kalum Benham were surprise inclusions in the Old Gold & Blacks' starting line-up in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at in-form Bury Town.

They were part of a side that struggled to cope with what the Blues threw at them but Hawkins is confident they will help improve things at both ends of the pitch in the weeks to come.

"Josh is someone who is a handful. He shouldn't be playing in the divisions he's playing,” Hawkins said of the AFC Sudbury Academy graduate player who was mostly recently with Bacton United.

"We like Josh, we know a lot about Josh. I spent a little bit of time at Sudbury and he was brought up well there.

“He had bit of break from football and came back to play with his friends at Bacton but I imagine it won't be long before people are saying this is the level he should be playing at.”

Stowmarket coach Liam Hawkins

"The other one, Kal Benham, is a big presence with a big throw.

“If you get him fit and get him happy you've got an absolute animal there.

"He is someone who has played in the lower leagues as well. He's come from Walsham under-23s and probably is someone that needs to sort himself out fitness-wise.”

He admitted it has felt like ‘one step forwards and three steps backwards’ for a new-look side relying on youth following successive budget cuts.

But despite being left 12 points from safety with 13 games left ahead of hosting third-placed Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday (3pm) he said they are far from accepting relegation as inevitable.

"It's still the same mindset we have since we first came in: we want safety and we're pushing for it,” he said.

Of their latest defeat, he said: "Credit to Bury Town, they're a good side and we're obviously a young team and we'll go back to the drawing board and try and put it right.

“We can't lick our wounds for too long but from our point of view we just failed to execute the game-plan.”