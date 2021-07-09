Stowmarket Town will have home advantage in their first Buildbase FA Trophy fixture since the 1970s.

This afternoon's draw handed the Old Gold & Blacks, who were promoted to Step 4 as part of the FA's recent non-league restructure following two impressive campaigns, a clash against Great Wakering Rovers in first round qualifying.

The visitors to Greens Meadow on Saturday, September 25 will also be in the same Isthmian League North Division as Stow next term.

Stowmarket Town will be at home in their FA Trophy game. Picture: Mecha Morton

Meanwhile, Bury Town, AFC Sudbury, Felixstowe & Walton United and Soham Town Rangers will all enter the competition in the second round qualifying on Saturday, October 9.

Bury will play host to Wisbech Town while Sudbury have a home encounter against Cray Valley.

Felixstowe will head down the A12 and over the Essex border to take on Maldon & Tiptree, while for Soham, they will welcome Shepshed Dynamo to Julius Martin Lane.

Meanwhile, the draw for the first qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Vase has taken place.

