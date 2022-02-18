Needham Market’s Buildbase FA Trophy giant-killing players and manager have got their wish – one of the Vanarama National League’s big boys will be coming to Bloomfields to fight it out for a semi-final spot.

Monday’s quarter-final draw – following a thrilling 1-0 victory over higher-league promotion chasers Dartford on Saturday – paired them with current league leaders Stockport County.

As the only Step 3 club left in the competition, it means Needham will be the lowest ranked side left hosting the highest in Suffolk on March 12 (3pm).

Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock celebrates with his players on the pitch following knocking out higher-league Dartford Picture: Mecha Morton

With their fairy-tale run, having already knocked out top tier non-league outfits Wealdstone and Yeovil Town alongside capturing the imagination across the county, it is a match that will likely re-set their attendance record.

That is currently the 1,748 who watched the FA Cup fourth qualifying round versus Cambridge United in 2013, while a 2,000 ground capacity sellout is also being talked about.

For manager Kevin Horlock it is the dream tie he had been hoping for.

Needham Market registered an attendance of 1,011 for the visit of Dartford but could reach their 2,000 ground capacity when Stockport County visit in the quarter-finals Picture: Mecha Morton

“You know what, it is the one I wanted,” said the former Manchester City, West Ham United and Ipswich Town player.

“I know people will say oh you can’t want the strongest team in the draw, but I really did.

“Stockport are obviously flying, they’re top of the National League; they’re the toughest game we could have got, I suppose, but I want our lads to be able to pit themselves against that sort of club and player.

“I’ve said it many times before but I trust the players I’ve got.

“Again, I don’t want to just turn up to be part of an occasion, I think we’ll have a chance, I honestly do.”

Needham Market chairman Keith Nunn says there is likely to be crowd segregation put in place for the visit of Stockport County Picture: Mecha Morton

While chairman Keith Nunn’s wish was not fulfilled in one sense, it was in another.

“I wanted Stockport or Notts County so I got the side I wanted but I wanted them away, not at home, but there you go,” he said.

“Most of the players wanted it at home so we’re happy with it.”

Goalscorer Luke Ingram celebrates with Needham Market captain Kieran Morphew at the final whistle against Dartford Picture: Mecha Morton

Saturday’s tie with Dartford had drawn in a crowd of 1,011 but fighting as people funnelled out left a sour note with the police being called in, though no arrests were made.

Nunn is keen to do all they can to avoid any more trouble occurring next month.

Needham Market supporters celebrate at the final whistle against Dartford Picture: Mecha Morton

He said: “We will have decisions to make and will be speaking to the police about segregation and it will probably be all-ticket and maybe online only, but that is all to be decided.”