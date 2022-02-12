Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock felt his side are fully deserving of their place in the quarter-finals of the Buildbase FA Trophy following another performance which left him full of pride.

Luke Ingram's 73rd minute penalty - given for a push on Dan Morphew by Luke Allen at a corner - had been labelled 'soft' by those associated with the Kent National League South high-fliers. But proved decisive in a 1-0 victory for the Suffolk hosts.

Horlock's side rattled the woodwork four times though their goalkeeper, Marcus Garnham, did have to make two important saves to keep the higher-league Darts out.

Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock and Noah Collard celebrate at the final whistle Picture: Mecha Morton

But the Needham manager was in no doubt they were fully deserved winners.

"Look, Dartford are a good team. They're a good outfit in red-hot form and we were the better team, there's no question about it," he said.

"A lot of people may say but you're biased you're the Needham Market manager: watch the game back, anyone will see we've hit the woodwork four times, we've obviously scored - we were the better team.

The Needham Market bench reacts to the final whistle blowing Picture: Mecha Morton

"I know they've had a chance late on where Marko has made a great save but other than that they didn't really lay a glove on us.

"It was a complete performance by us and yes, into the quarter-finals and we you start dreaming."

Horlock made a tactical tweak at half-time which proved key with the experienced Patrick Brothers dropping to left-back with Colchester United loanee Harvey Sayer released to play wide right of the three behind striker Ingram.

"It was obviously a bit windier than maybe I thought initially and I knew they were going to throw everything at it second half and go longer," he said.

Goalscorer Luke Ingram (right) celebrates with Luke Ingram at the final whistle Picture: Mecha Morton

"Obviously Patch is experienced, he's a little bit more physical than Harvey. And I just thought Harvey would give us a chance to get up the pitch which he did and sometimes you make decisions and they work and today was certainly one of them."

Fighting among the two sets of supporters as they were funnelling away from the pitch perimeter following the final whistle tarnished what was an otherwise special day for the Suffolk club.

Horlock said: "Obviously there was a big crowd here and it takes away from what the lads have done. The lads were magnificent.

A Needham Market supporter proudly holds their scarf out at the end of the 1-0 victory over higher-league Dartford Picture: Mecha Morton

"This spoils it a little bit, I'm not sure what has happened completely but we'll obviously let the police deal with that.

"We'll have a good night, it's important that we enjoy it because the lads were magnificent.

"We're still flying the flag for Suffolk and we're going to keep trying to carry that flag.

"We're two games from Wembley and as long as we stay focused, keep doing what we're doing and performing like we did today, we can beat anybody."

Reflected on how the latter stages of the second half played out, he admitted it was heart in the mouth time but there was one player he wanted to put forward for special praise.

"It seemed a long last 10 minutes, I'm not going to lie," he said.

"Chances come, we've hit the post and you just think come on, let's get the second goal and kill them off but it didn't come.

"Again we stood firm, and we defended really well. We left balls in areas late on, we ran the ball in the corner.

"Look, I thought everyone was magnificent but I thought Luke (Ingram) up front today was outstanding.

"He's got the penalty but the way he led the line, held the ball up and got us up the pitch.

"There were loads of massive performances but I think they (match sponsors The Windscreen Company) were right giving Luke man of the match."

Needham Market will learn their quarter-final opponents on Monday afternoon, with the draw being aired live on TalkSport2.

Bromley, Dagenham & Redbridge, Notts County, Solihull Moors, Stockport County, Wrexham and York City also all progressed.