Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock has hailed his side’s ‘unbelievable start to the season’ as they reached the top of the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central table following two successive 2-1 wins in four days to take advantage of leaders Mickleover suffering back-to-back defeats, writes Drew Kendall.

After Seth Chambers’ low drive on the stroke of half-time and Luke Ingram’s second-half looping header, Needham came from a goal down to win away at Barwell on Saturday.

Then on Tuesday night, the Marketmen extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games with a victory over third-placed Leamington when they travelled to Bloomfields.

Needham Market striker Luke Ingram celebrates his opening goal against Leamington Picture: Ben Pooley

First-half goals from Ingram, courtesy of a smart lob over the goalkeeper and header to make sure, and Tevan Allen, with a fine free kick, either side of an equaliser was enough to fire Needham to the top of the table ahead of their match at home to 16th-placed Leiston tomorrow (3pm) – which was moved from Boxing Day.

Needham boss Kevin Horlock said: “That's the easy bit done, the easy bit is getting there (top of the table). The hard bit staying there, because we've become a team to fire at and teams will obviously try and do that.

“I back my players. They're a hard working group, so we're there, will we stay there? Time will tell.

Luke Ingram opens the scoring for Needham Market in the first half against Leamington Picture: Ben Pooley

"I think it was a tough game. I don't think we played particularly well but let's not take anything away from Leamington, it was obviously a tough game for us.

“The game Saturday at Barwell was a really tough game in a different way, but you've got to be strong enough and have enough character to deal with all what's thrown at you.

“At the minute, the team, the squad and the players I've got at the football club are answering all the questions, and everything that's thrown at them.

“So it's been an unbelievable start to season.”

Tevan Allen scored a well-taken free kick on Tuesday to help Needham Market take top spot Picture: Ben Pooley

He added: “We find ourselves top, but there’s so far to go. You can't rest on your laurels. I don't think this group will. We'll train hard and we'll see where it takes us.”

Meanwhile, captain Kieran Morphew also felt his side were not at their best on Tuesday but was glad to get another big result over the line.

"It was a hard-fought win. I don't think it played particularly well,” he said.

“I personally thought we were a bit leggy from the 4G on Saturday, but credit to Leamington, they're probably one of the best sides we've played this year.

“I thought they could pass it and then they brought a big lad on near the end and they could go longer as well and play off him.

“I thought they're really good tonight and were lucky not to come away with anything.

"We still we managed to grind out wins, that's the important thing, and eventually I'm a bit pessimistic that probably that'll start going against us, but at the moment we can just enjoy it for now."

Morphew echoed his manager's words ahead of Saturday's clash with their 16th-placed Suffolk rivals Leiston, adding: "We've got the best players in our area in our team so that's the best chance we've got.

“Obviously they had a really good year last year in the league and are not going as well as they want to do this year, so hopefully we can (win).

“I felt like we should have won at their place actually (0-0 draw on August 28).

“We're a lot more confident and in a better place than we were when we played them before so we’ve just got to play our normal game.

“We're in a completely different space, I'm not saying we're just going to walk over them because that’s not how it goes in local derbies and football in general, but we're in the best position we've been ever.

“I think this is probably the best Needham team I've ever been in to be honest, in terms of where we are in a league, and we can win games in various ways with the quality we've got, I firmly believe that."

When asked on how confident he's been in his team this season, Morphew said: "I've been confident all season, like the last two games we have gone 1-0 down, previously.

“I felt we were going to win the game every time, I thought we played pretty well, especially the last home game against Bromsgrove.

“I thought we were excellent and I never felt like we were not going to win that game, but yeah like like I said I think we've got away with it.

"We played well last season and lost those games so that shows we've turned a page a bit.”