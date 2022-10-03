Needham Market rounded off a perfect September, scoring 16 goals and conceding just once in six matches, winning them all, following a 2-0 Emirates FA Cup Third Qualifying Round win over Brightlingsea Regent on Friday night, writes Drew Kendall.

The Marketmen dominated proceedings at a rain-lashed Bloomfields and duly deserved to progress to the fourth qualifying round for the second time in the club's history, putting them one win away from potentially drawing a Football League club.

It came about courtesy of a 56th minute opener from in-form top scorer Jacob Lay – who now has six goals in as many games – and a late penalty from Needham's all-time record appearance maker Luke Ingram – on his return from injury.

Needham Market's goalscorers Luke Ingram (left) and Jacob Lay (right) embrace during the 2-0 FA Cup win over Brightlingsea Regent Picture: Ben Pooley

Manager Kevin Horlock was delighted with his team's victory, but refused to get ahead of himself.

"It was all about getting through (to the next round), on top of a clean sheet, another 2-0, we love a 2-0 at the minute, so I'm buzzing for the lads," he said.

"I don't feel we hit the heights that we have done of late but this group of players are a joy to work with, they're so honest and they're going to dip at times. And I think we dipped at times tonight, a little bit below our standards, but we were still miles better.

Needham Market's Jacob Lay (7) runs away to celebrate his goal against Brightlingsea Regent in the FA Cup with Ross Crane Picture: Ben Pooley

"But to get through to the fourth qualifying round, the furthest the club has ever been, this group of players are on the cusp of making history for the football club and that's what we want to to do."

Horlock made two changes to Monday's Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central 2-0 win at Kings Langley. Goalkeeper Marcus Garnham returned from injury in place of the unavailable Finlay Shorten while Jamie McGrath replaced Charlton Athletic loanee Ryan Viggars up front.

Needham dominated the first half chances with Noah Collard and Ross Crane going close while Christian Frimpong and Jamie Grath were both denied by the goalkeeper.

The breakthrough eventually came via Lay after 56 minutes, with a stunning solo goal for his sixth goal in as many matches.

Needham Market's Luke Ingram scores a penalty on his return from injury in the 2-0 home win against Brightlingsea Regent in the FA Cup Picture: Ben Pooley

McGrath brilliantly threaded him in down the left wing before Lay managed to squeeze between two defenders into the penalty area, where the winger exploited space to smash home into the bottom corner.

Chances began to mount up for both sides thereafter with Brightlingsea's Conor Barnby denied by the crossbar while at the other end Turner saved shots from Ingram, Crane and Lay.

Inside the last 10 minutes the R's went desperately close to an equaliser again with Zack Littlejohn having a head cleared off the line.

Needham Market's Luke Ingram is all smiles after scoring on his return to the side in the FA Cup victory against Brightlingsea Regent Picture: Ben Pooley

But the tie was put to bed when Ingram was brought down two minutes into stoppage-time, the returning striker himself sending Turner the wrong way with his kick.

And Horlock was delighted to have their influential marksman back, saying: "He's our talisman, he's been a big miss, but the squad has coped, we've put ourselves in a really good position in the league (4th), we've got this far in the FA Cup so it's a massive bonus to have him back."

Needham Market's Michael Brothers attacks a corner during their FA Cup win over Brightlingsea Regent Picture: Ben Pooley

Of Lay's impressive contribution since signing from lower-league Ipswich Wanderers in the summer, he said: "He works his socks off and he's getting his rewards, he's found his feet now, he's easily good enough for this level, potentially higher which he's showing as he's scoring goals."

Reflecting on a perfect month for his team, Horlock said: "It's gone unbelievably well, it makes up for the times when you get frustrated in games and don't get what you deserve. We're on a really good run and winning games is a habit – you get an extra bounce in your step, you feel confident, you have not too much arrogance but a bit of arrogance where you feel like you're going to win games and that's running through the veins of every player in the squad at the minute and the staff."

The Needham boss also stressed the importance of his team maintaining their intensity levels.

Needham Market's Noah Collard truns a defender during their FA Cup win over Brightlingsea Regent Picture: Ben Pooley

"We're in a really good place, but I said to the lads before, that loss is always just around the corner, football is a cruel game, so we've got to stay on it," he said.

"We've got to keep doing what we're doing, and not take our finger of the pulse."

The Marketmen will look to continue their momentum when they welcome Stourbridge to Bloomfields on Saturday (3pm), in the third qualifying round of the Isuzu FA Trophy, a competition which saw them memorably reach the quarter-finals last season.

Needham Market: Garnham, Hammond, Dye, Frimpong, K.Morphew (c), D.Morphew, Lay, N.Collard (Fitzgerald 84'), McGrath (Ingram 59'), Brothers, Crane. Unused subs: Knights, Chambers, Clark, Cullum, E.Collard.

Brightlingsea Regent: Turner, Anderson, Olapejo, Durling (c), Thompson, Littlejohn, Jeramiah, Bell (Munyard 78'), Barnby, Locke (Sotoyinbo 59'), Carnegie. Unused subs: Conway, Weller (gk).

Booked: Durling (40'), Turner (90'+2').

Attendance: 308

Man of the Match: Jacob Lay

* Needham Market Women comfortably progressed past hosting Histon Ladies in the Vitality Women's FA Cup with a 6-1 victory in second round qualifying yesterday afternoon.

The damage done in the first half thanks to braces from Molly Hall and Eva Hubbard while Lois Balfour and Mia Etheridge were also on target.