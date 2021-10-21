After a pair of much-needed wins propelled Needham Market out of the bottom two, manager Kevin Horlock revealed he has not given up on reaching the play-offs.

The Marketmen had gone into the weekend sitting second from bottom in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central without a win to their name in their nine matches, but having drawn six and lost three.

But they finally got that three-point monkey off their backs in style in Hertfordshire on Saturday, inflicting a 6-1 defeat on Hitchin Town.

Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock has seen his side score nine goals in two games, and only concede one Picture: Mecha Morton

Two Byron Lawrence goals and one for Ipswich Town loanee Callum Page gave them a healthy 3-1 advantage at the break. Lawrence then completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot either side of further goals from Page and Ben Fowkes.

It was then all about whether they could follow it up on Tuesday at home to mid-table Biggleswade Town. And they certainly delivered at Bloomfields with a 3-0 victory seeing all goals scored in a dominant opening 45 minutes.

Page bagged himself his second brace in four days while recent signing Hans Mponogo gobbled up a rebound in-between.

Needham Market's Hans Mpongo celebrates his first half goal against Biggleswade Town - his first for the club - with the fans at Bloomfields Picture: Ben Pooley

From Horlock’s perspective the last week’s results had always been coming though, and a promotion push is still something he very believes they are capable of.

“There is no denying that it has been a frustrating time but I’ve tried to keep it level,” he said.

“When you analyse it we’ve not lost in the league since August so we haven’t lost games but we’ve been conceding late goals and missing chances which means you obviously don’t win games.

“We’ve been on a good unbeaten run but I said to the lads we need to get that first win, which we got at Hitchin, and it was a weight off our shoulders, I think. It has given the lads the confidence to think right, our season’s up and running now.

Needham Market's Callum Page celebrates one of his two goals against Biggleswade Town at Bloomfields Picture: Ben Pooley

“I said tonight was really important by playing well or not playing well to back that win up with another one but we’ve done that.

“I’m really pleased but I’m not going to get carried away because it’s important not to get too high with the highs or too low with the lows.

“I’ve said it so many times but we’ve deserved so much from games this season.

Needham Market's Noah Collard sends the ball forward in the home victory over Biggleswade Town Picture: Ben Pooley

“We’ve found ourselves near the bottom but we’ve started to climb up the table, so we’re going in the right direction.

“I’ll always aim as high as possible so I’m still thinking play-offs, you’ve got to think that way.

Needham Market's recent signing Hans Mpongo celebrates his first half goal against Biggleswade Town, his first for the club Picture: Ben Pooley

“I’ve not played any team in this league where I’ve thought they’re way better than us.

“We’re capable of beating anyone on our day and hopefully we can start proving that now.”

Dutch-born former England youth international Mpongo, who was recommended to Horlock having had a spell playing in Belgium, came into Tuesday’s line-up for his full debut, having impressed from the bench on Saturday.

And the 19-year-old forward was immediately in the thick of the action as the Marketmen launched wave after wave of attacks.

The breakthrough finally came in the 20th minute with Page curling an effort into the right-hand corner from the edge of the area.

Needham Market players, including two-goal Callum Page (centre), battle in the box in the home win against Biggleswade Town Picture: Ben Pooley

Less than two minutes later Mpongo was celebrating his first goal for the club after reacting quickest to lift Lawrence’s spilled shot past Jake Alley.

The third arrived in the 39th minute when Kyle Hammond’s low cross was not cleared and Page clinically dispatched the loose ball.

It rendered the second half a non-event, though Marcus Garnham was called into action late on to make a couple of saves to preserve the clean sheet.

Callum Page celebrates one of his two gaols for Needham Market against Biggleswade Town Picture: Ben Pooley

"I think it was really comfortable. I thought we could have been three up before we actually even scored. We were getting into really good areas," said Horlock.

"A key word I use quite a lot is go and be ruthless and I thought today we wasn't really.

"We got into areas where the ball back or the movement wasn't good enough to get a finish on it.

"We ended up scoring three, dominated the game and it looked at times like a training game, if I'm totally honest."It became a little bit too easy and I think that's what you tend to get second half with lads tending to relax a little bit. You get a little bit sloppy and the game petered out, but I'll take that."

The Marketmen, who had featured 17-year-old academy centre-back Hugh Cullum in the two fixtures with Dan Morphew not quite ready to return from injury until as a late substitute on Tuesday, are up to 15th in the table ahead of hosting fourth-placed Rushall Olympic tomorrow (3pm).

Horlock said: “Rushall will be a difficult game, I think they will probably be a sterner test than we got from tonight if I’m totally honest but we’ll be ready.”

