Needham Market remain on course to make it three Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup wins in a row.

They defeated divisional rivals Leiston 1-0 in Tuesday’s semi-final at Stowmarket Town FC thanks to a 70th minute Luke Ingram penalty.

The penalty was awarded after a Callum Page shot struck the arm of Leiston’s Ollie Saunders after a free-kick had been flicked on.

Luke Ingram celebrates his 70th minute penalty which saw Needham Market win their Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final with Leiston at Stowmarket Town FC 1-0 Picture: Ben Pooley

Needham looked the more threatening of the two teams in a game of very few chances that was played on a difficult surface following the recent wet weather.

After a frustrating campaign in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central – with Saturday’s 3-2 home win against Basford United securing their safety with two games to spare – Needham boss Kevin Horlock said his side’s season rested on the result.

“We had a great FA Cup run (first round proper) that people were really pleased about, but I would have preferred to have done well in the league, if I am totally honest, so with that in mind tonight was massive,” he told Suffolk FA.

“They are our local rivals, and we know how well they have done in the league, and it’s the play-offs for them, so tonight was everything.

Needham Market players celebrate Luke Ingram's second half penalty against Leiston to book their place in Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup Final Picture: Ben Pooley

“It is anyway. The Premier Cup is massive for us. It is something that we hold very highly, being the reigning champions for the last two years as well, so I said to the lads before we are safe and the league campaign is coming to a close and this is our season here tonight at Stowmarket.

“The fact it was against Leiston, who we lost to quite recently as well (1-0), meant everything was on the line for us tonight and that was the only outcome I would have been satisfied with.”

Horlock, who said he felt Needham looked the more dangerous side and whose goalkeeper Marcus Garnham did not have a save to make, added: “Was it a penalty or was it not? In all honesty I don’t care.

“If anyone is going to have a penalty under that pressure it’s Ingers. He has done it before for us, so I had all faith that he was going to put it away.”

Leiston’s cause was not helped by losing Rossi Jarvis (shoulder) and Will Davies (ankle) to injury in either half.

Joint Leiston manager Darren Eadie, whose side can no longer catch the leaders in the Premier Division Central, meaning they will enter the play-offs in a bid for promotion to Step 2, said: “It is always disappointing to lose in semi-finals. The frustrations are that you had two teams that like to play football and I’m not quite so sure I’ve seen a pitch in such a state for a county cup semi-final.”

“I think it was awful and that played a big part in the game. I don’t think there were any shots on target, the keepers haven’t had to make any saves.

“It was that scrappy and one moment was always going to decide a game like that and unfortunately the ball struck Ollie (Saunders) on the arm from a yard away and the referee deems it to be a penalty, so it was one of those things and it was always going to be decided by a moment like that.”

In the final Needham will play the winner of tonight's other semi-final, between Bury Town and Stowmarket Town at Needham Market FC's Bloomfields, at a date and venue yet to be confirmed.

Needham Market: Garnham, Hammond, Dye, Clark, K Morphew, D Morphew, Lay, Williams, Ingram, Page, Fitzgerald (Brown 77'). Unused subs: Cullum, Chambers, Fraser, Shorten (gk).

Leiston: Donkin, Marsden, Hutchings, Dunbar, R Jarvis (Quantrell 39'), Saunders, Bailey-Dennis, Barnes, Davies (Fowkes 62'), Mills, Jarvis (Dronfield 90'). Unused subs: Fernandez, Johnson.

Referee: Paul Quick.

Attendance: 227.

* Needham are due to be back in action on Thursday night at already-relegated Hednesford Town in their penultimate Premier Division Central fixture.

It came after Saturday’s three points at home to fellow lower-half side Basford United had seen them go out of reach of fourth-from-bottom Kings Langley whose defeat at Ilkeston would have seen Needham safe regardless of their own result.

All three of the Marketmen’s goals in the 3-2 victory had cone in a 14-minute spell in the first half.

Record appearance holder Ingram put them into the lead in the 24th minute before adding another within 13 minutes.

Page followed that up with a third within a minute of Ingram’s second to leave Horlock’s side cruising.

But Basford came back at them in the second half and reduced the deficit to one goal two quickfire goals of their own, in the 55th and 59th minutes, though Needham, who ended the weekend 17th, were able to prevent an equalising goal.

Saturday will see Horlock's side conclude their league campaign at mid-table Barwell (3pm).