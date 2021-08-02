Teenage Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson is looking to further his development in League Two after a season-long loan joining Sky Bet League Two outfit Swindon Town on a season-long loan.

It is the first spell away from Portman Road for the 19-year-old Stowmarket-based player since he joined the Blues' academy in 2018, signing a two-year scholarship.

Simpson, who was a talented rugby player and came close to signing for Leicester Tigers' academy, made his professional debut with Town as a substitute in the EFL Trophy match against Tottenham Hotspur U21s in September 2019.

Stowmarket's Tyreece Simpson signs his first professional contract with Ipswich Town Picture: ITFC

His Football League debut followed on February 29, 2020 with an impressive cameo in a 2-1 defeat at Blackpool in League One, signing his first professional contract a few days later.

Simpson, who lived in Barningham until the age of four, before relocating to Gorleston then Stowmarket, is contracted to The Tractor Boys until next summer, with the club having the option of an extra year. In total he has made seven senior appearances for Town, four in the league all coming from the substitute's bench.

He made his Swindon bow on Saturday, featuring for more than an hour in the 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat at home to newly-promoted Championship side Peterborough United.

"He's impressed us from the off," Swindon head coach Ben Garner told the Swindon Advertiser.

"I think he did really well on Saturday, but I think he'll be a lot better than that moving forwards because that was him tired after a heavy load.

"Once he's a little bit fresher going into games, I think he could be really exciting for us this year.

"He's got a fantastic attitude, he's going to be a handful for everyone."

Gill follows Martin to Wales

Meanwhile, former Town coach Matt Gill has joined Championship outfit Swansea City after following Russell Martin out of the Blues' League One rivals MK Dons.

Former Norwich City player Martin was named the new head coach at The Liberty Stadium yesterday evening.

Gill, part of former Town boss Paul Lambert's appointed staff at Portman Road, had only joined MK Dons at the end of June.

