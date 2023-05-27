Former Sheringham hot-shot Jamie Smith is looking forward to transferring his abilities two leagues higher after being signed by Step 3 Needham Market.

The striker joins the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central Marketmen having been the third highest goalscorer in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division in 2022/23. His 24 goals from 40 games came for a newly-promoted Shannocks side who finished in seventh place.

It comes as the Marketmen saw striker Luke Brown, signed from Soham Town Rangers in mid February, leave the club before being announced as one of Cole Skuse and Paul Musgrove’s first signings at lower-league Bury Town.

Smith notably netted the only goal of the game in Sheringham’s memorable Emirates FA Cup victory at higher-league Lowestoft Town to reach the second qualifying round where they met Kevin Horlock’s Needham side.

And so Needham’s first post-season signing knows what kind of team he is now set to be joining up with when pre-season training begins next month.

On how the move came about, he told the club’s Drew Kendall: “Tom (Rothery, assistant manager) got in contact as soon as my season had finished.

“I met both Kev and Tom shortly after and was really impressed with everything they had to say and the plans going forward.

“I was also really impressed with how Needham played against Sheringham and feel it will suit my game.

“Also, I’d just like to say on record how thankful I am for everyone at Sheringham past and present and for how good they have been to me during my time there.”

Smith scored 13 goals from just 10 appearances as Sheringham secured promotion as title winners in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North in 2020/21, having previously been playing for Mulbarton Wanderers and Great Yarmouth Town.

On his big move up the pyramid to Needham, he said: “It’s a massive opportunity for me and one I’m really grateful for.

“For someone who’s grown up loving the sport, Needham Market is an impressive club and I just can’t wait to get started and will give it my all.”

Asked to describe himself as a striker and for what Needham fans can expect from him, he said: “Hopefully some goals! Like to think I’m pretty quick, have experience and make it difficult for defenders.”

Smith’s addition comes following the departure of central defender or midfielder Christian Frimpong.

The former Braintree Town promotion winner and AFC Sudbury player, who hails form Ghana and is the brother of former Arsenal player Emmanuel, tweeted: “My time at @needhammktfc has come to an end.

“Made some great memories from getting into FA Cup 1st round proper to winning county cup. What a great club!

“Massive thank you to everyone there especially the fans! Wish you the best!”

“Time to find new challenge closer to home.”

Academy player Tom Fitzgerald, who had forced his way into Horlock’s midfield, has also departed the club along with academy graduate Noah Collard, who leaves having racked up more than 100 first-team appearances for the club.

Needham Market would also like to wish tenacious midfielder and Academy graduate Noah Collard, who made over 100 first team appearances, all the best

as he leaves the club.

But after news of those broke, Needham revealed they have handed first senior contracts to two of their promising academy players.

Striker Seth Chambers and midfielder Taylor Clark have both committed themselves to be part of Horlock’s squad for 2023/24.

Both were part of Colin Grogan’s side who made the final of the Veo Suffollk U18 Midweek Cup for the first time, going on to lose 5-1 to serial winners AFC Sudbury at Colchester United on May 17.

A club statement read: “Needham Market FC is delighted to announce rising stars Seth Chambers and Taylor Clark have been handed their first contracts.

Needham Market FC is delighted to announce rising stars Seth Chambers and Taylor Clark have been handed their first contracts.

“The football club has been delighted with the pairs progress over the last season with Seth making 34 senior appearances, scoring 5 goals and Taylor 19 appearances which was unfortunately curtailed by his broken foot picked up earlier in the season.

“The management team think very highly of both youngsters as they have bright futures ahead of them, and we are delighted they remain with The Marketmen and all look forward to seeing them develop over the coming seasons.”

Meanwhile, the club have also announced that striker Jamie McGrath, who like Smith was plucked from a lower league side last summer, having been with East Bergholt, has signed a new deal to remain at Bloomfields.

In further news, young midfielder Hugh Cullum has gone out on loan to 2022/23 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division runners-up Thetford Town ahead of the new campaign.