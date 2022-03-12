Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock described their Buildbase FA Trophy Quarter-Final exit to Stockport County as 'a football lesson' while skipper Kieran Morphew's disappointment at the performance was clear to see.

The Marketmen had held out against the Vanarama National League leaders until the 27th minute when Alex Reid's stooping header was quickly added to by Jordan Keane's 29th minute long-range screamer.

Reid, who was the Hatters' joint top scorer last season in a play-off culminating campaign, then made an uphill struggle a mountain to climb with a third goal in first-half stoppage time.

Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock looks dejected as he leaves the pitch Picture: Mecha Morton

Horlock said the timing of that one effectively ended the game as a contest.

"Obviously the wind was against us first half and we struggling to get out. We were camped in our half and dropped deeper and deeper," he told SuffolkNews.

"I was looking at the clock thinking right, we've got to 20 minutes, that's not too bad, let's just see how long we can stay in touch.

"The first goal comes and then the second which is a wonderstrike where he has caught it so well turning. And I was just thinking right, let's get to half-time and see see if we can affect it and maybe we could change a few things with them playing against the wind.

"But then the goal just before half-time kills the tie in my eyes.

"I was then just trying to keep the lads positive and put a spin on it where we score the next goal in the second half and see where it takes us.

"But the game was done by that stage and sometimes you've got to hold your hands up and go the better team won.

Callum Sturgess has his head in his hands as he watches Stockport celebrate a goal Picture: Mecha Morton

"It was a football lesson at times and you can see why they are top of the National League and now in the semi-finals of the FA Trophy."

Stockport boss Dave Challinor had decided to rotate his side for the game, making eight changes, but that did not surprise or encourage Horlock.

"Myself and Tom (Rothery, assistant) have been to watch them and I knew they were going to make changes and they've got the squad to do that.

"I know their assistant and he said they are very lucky to have the squad they have got.

"So I knew they were going to make changes but I also knew it wasn't going to make much difference to them in terms of I knew they were going to be really good, organised and have quality. And I think they showed all of those things today."

Put to him that his side showed more threat in the second half, while their goalkeeper Marcus Garnham showed his class with some fine saves, he said: "We huffed and puffed and had a few half-chances but obviously by that time the game was done and running out.

"But I'm proud of the lads. It's difficult for me to be too critical as it's been an unbelievable Trophy run.

"I am hoping it gives them the hungry to try and replicate it and do it again. It is possible, let's just hope we don't come up against teams like Stockport next time! They were good, very good but it has been enjoyable and hopefully it gives us a platform to build on."

Needham are back in cup action on Tuesday when they travel to Woodbridge Town (7.45pm) in the defence of their Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup, having now reached the quarter-finals stage in that competition too, albeit after just one victory.