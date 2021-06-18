Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock is having to plan for life without both captain Gareth Heath and goalscoring wideman Joe Marsden.

Both players informed him last night that they would not be re-signing for the Step 3 Southern League side for 2021/22.

Despite having turned 41 in April it does not signal moving on from his playing days, with the former AFC Sudbury and Leiston skipper set to carry on at a level that has less strain on his time.

Needham Market captain Gareth Heath, pictured after scoring in a pre-season friendly with Bury Town Picture: Ben Pooley

Heath, who signed from Leiston ahead of the 2017/18 season, departs having made 146 appearances for the Marketmen, scoring 24 goals.

A statement on the club's website said: "Whilst the management team were disappointed to receive this information they fully understood and supported Gareth’s decision that he could no longer commit to the requirements needed and that he wanted to continue playing, albeit at a lower level.

"Gareth has been a tremendous non-league football player for many, many years and has worn the Needham red and captain's armband with pride, and has been an excellent role model to the youngsters in the team."

Joe Marsden celebrates after scoring for Needham Market in the Suffolk Premier Cup Final second leg at Lowestoft Town in October Picture: Shirley Whitlow

Marsden, who has operated in a number of wide positions from full-back to within a front three, also signed from Leiston, ahead of the 2018/19 season.

He departs with a strong goalscoring record, netting 38 times for the club in 95 appearances, with 21 goals coming in his first campaign where he mainly featured as a midfielder.

"Joe made the decision not to sign for the Marketmen and that his future football was away from Bloomfields," the club website article stated.

"We thank both players for their efforts with the club and wish them well for the future."

Marsden, who also includes AFC Sudbury among his former clubs, tweeted: "Been a pleasure. Shame the way it all ended with Covid but enjoyed my years with you all.

"Scored a few crackers along the way but feel it’s now time to move on. Bowing out and being mentioned in the same breath as the skip as well ain’t too bad."

It comes after Callum Page's departure was also confirmed as he put pen to paper on a professional contract at Ipswich Town this week.

But Horlock has already made two new additions to his squad in the close season in Andy Fennell and Kyle Hammond.

