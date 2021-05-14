Stowmarket Town's squad for the 2021/22 season has continued to take shape with confirmation that main marksman Josh Mayhew has agreed to remain with the club.

The frontman, who turned 30 this week, has topped the scoring charts for the Old Gold & Blacks ever since arriving at Greens Meadow in 2017.

Mayhew scored 56 goals in his debut campaign in 2017/18 and has since gone on to take that tally to 125 goals in 132 games.

Josh Mayhew joined the Old Gold & Blacks in 2017. Picture: Mecha Morton

It's a further boost for Stowmarket manager Paul Musgrove, who has seen Mayhew join Robbie Sweeney, Tom Bullard, Chris Casement, Jack Ainsley, Ollie Brown and James Bradbrook in re-signing, while ex-Norwich City forward Anthony Spyrou has bolstered the striking options as the club’s first new arrival.

“Josh is no stranger to any of the Stow fans,” Musgrove said. “We’re really delighted to have him for another season.

“He’s a lad who keeps improving. He recently had his 30th birthday and we want someone of his calibre with us.

“He keeps leading the line year in, year out and has continued to improve his game.”

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news