Second-half goals from Dan Morphew and Seth Chambers saw Needham Market bounce back from defeat with a 2-0 victory at home to play-off chasing AFC Telford United and cut the gap at the top of the table to a point.

The Marketmen had lost for only the third time this season in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central last weekend with a 3-2 defeat at St Ives Town.

But they were able to capitalise on the Cambridgeshire side also claiming victory against leaders Redditch United as a fine second-half performance got its rewards at Bloomfields to end Telford’s long unbeaten run.

Adam Mills jumps on Needham Market goalscorer Seth Chambers to celebrate his goal making it 2-0 against AFC Telford United Picture: Ben Pooley

After goalkeeper Marcus Garnham had come to their rescue in a subdued first half for the hosts, Dan Morphew put them ahead two minutes into the second period after turning in a rebound from Chamber’s saved header following a corner.

Chambers, 19, who chairman Keith Nunn revealed in his match-day programme notes had recently been on trial at Barnsley, then doubled their advantage 14 minutes from time with an angled finish after a clever darting run from Kyle Hammond’s free kick.

It left Kevin Horlock’s side a point off the summit with four games in hand on Redditch while third-placed Mickleover’s 97th minute winner at 10-man AFC Sudbury kept them level on points, though Needham have played three games less.

Needham Market's Seth Chambers put the home side 2-0 up against AFC Telford United Picture: Ben Pooley

Telford made the long trip from Shropshire having gone undefeated in 16 league games since suffering a 2-0 home defeat to Needham on September 23 to leave them fifth, the final play-off spot, and three points adrift of their hosts ahead of kick-off.

Horlock made one change from his line-up with striker Chambers replacing Dylan Williams, leading to Jamie McGrath dropping back into midfield.

Top scorer Luke Ingram was named on the bench after a slight groin strain had ruled him out last weekend.

The Bucks’ manager Kevin Wilkin had injury issues in his squad and made three changes with Jordan Piggott, Montel Gibson and Ricardo Dinanga coming in ahead of Byron Moore, Ellis Brown and Reece Styche.

The visitors broke into the Needham box in the third minute with Kieran Morphew making a a lunging block as Piggott pulled the trigger.

A few minutes later Marcus Garnham in the home goal had to spring into action to push a Remi Walker half volley from the edge of his box, following Nathan Fox’s corner, up over his crossbar.

The early Telford pressure continued with Dinanga’s tame effort, after a knock-down in the box comfortable for Garnham to dive on.

It was less comfortable for him on the 15 minute mark as a low shot from Walker took a deflection on its way through, leaving him to push it out for a fifth corner for the visitors with Fraser Kerr heading over after Walker’s delivery was knocked on at the near post.

Needham continued to struggle to keep the ball in their opponents’ half with a few uncharacteristic sloppy passes having been on show.

A scuffed effort in the area from Montel Gibson spun up for Garnham to catch after some slick passing had got Telford into the area again.

Needham had their first effort at goal in the 29th minute with a long-range snapshot from Adam Mills heading towards the bottom left-hand corner when Brandon Hall pushed it away for a corner.

Buoyed by that chance, Garnham’s free kick was pumped into the box for Chambers who looked to have worked his body well for it before going down under the attention of Kerr, but the referee saw nothing in it.

Kyle Hammond’s vision put Mills in behind the full-back EllisTebbutt in the 36th minute with Hall making a good save with his legs at his near post after the returning wideman had cut into the area.

Needham, now looking much better, broke with four on three on the counter a few minutes later through Mills but Jacob Lay failed to beat Piggott.

Garnham became the first player to be booked in the 41st minute after being judged to have come just outside his area to punch away a high ball. But he redeemed himself with a good parry away from Fox’s powerful free kick.

It proved to be the last chance of an entertaining half where the visitors had made most the running but where both goalkeepers had been called upon to make key saves.

Needham were immediately on the attack at the start of the second half and took the lead within two minutes.

Tevan Allen’s left-sided corner saw Hall do well to keep out Chamber’s firm header but from the loose ball Dan Morphew managed to steer it home from close range.

Both Chambers and then Allen sent balls across the face of goal in the same passage of play as the Marketmen continued to ask questions of the Telford defence.

On the hour mark the Telford bench reacted with a double change as Ellis Brown replaced Sam Whittall and Reece Styche entered the action for Walker.

Garnham had largely been quiet in the second period but sprung to life to turn a dangerous free kick into the box out for a corner.

Telford began to put the hosts under pressure but it was from their corner that Needham went close to doubling their lead as Kerr had to head behind his own goal to stop Chambers getting to a Mills cross.

From the corner Kieran Morphew’s knock-down fell invitingly for Chambers who lifted his effort over the bar.

Telford had the ball in the net shortly after with Kerr heading in Fox’s free kick at the far post but the celebrations were cut short with the referee signalling a foul.

Needham made their first change in the 73rd minute with Ipswich Town loanee Nico Valentine coming on for Lay.

Three minutes later the Marketmen were celebrating doubling their advantage following quick-thinking at a set piece.

Telford were clearly expecting Hammond to deliver a deep free kick to the far post but he found the clever near post run of Chambers who held off Orrin Pendley before providing a low finish across goal.

Goalscorer Chambers was withdrawn to warm applause in the 83rd minute with Williams coming on.

Needham continued to look confident on the ball and Hammond almost made it 3-0 in the 88th minute when he fired just wide of the far post after taking the ball off the toes of Valentine.

Five minutes of time were safely negotiated with Garnham confidently claiming a late free kick into the box as Needham recorded a big three points in their pursuit of promotion.

Needham: Garnham, Dye, Smith, Hammond, K Morphew (cpt), D Morphew, Mills, Lay (Valneine 73’), Allen, McGrath, Chambers (Williams 83’).

Unused subs: Ingram, Lawrence, Okunowo.

Booked: Garnham (41’), Hammond (72’)

Telford: Hall, Tebbutt, Fox, Storer, Pendley, Kerr (cpt), Walker (Styche 61’), Whittall (Brown 61’), Gibson (Webster 85’), Piggott, Dinanga.

Unused subs: Hodgkiss, Jones.

Booked: Kerr (75’).

Attendance: 424

Suffolk News Man of the Match: Seth Chambers. Got the goal his hard-working and mature performance deserved. Goalkeeper Marcus Garnham also deserves a mention for his commanding performance.