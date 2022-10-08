Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock has boosted his attack with the addition of Colchester United winger or forward Kaan Bennett on an initial one month loan deal.

The player who turned 18 at the end of August goes straight into the squad for the Marketmen's Isuzu FA Trophy opener with Stourbridge in the third qualifying round at Bloomfields this afternoon (3pm).

Bennett, whose full first name is Taykaan, impressed at the north Essex club last season, scoring 13 goals for their under-23s side.

Kaan Bennett, who has signed on loan for Needham Market, in action for Colchester United Under-23s Picture: Ben Pooley

It led to then U's manager Wayne Brown rewarding him with his Football League debut on the final day of their League Two campaign, Bennett coming on as a 61st minute substitute in a 2-0 victory at Hartlepool. His senior debut came aged 17 years and 249 days.

A club statement from the Marketmen said: "Needham Market F.C. are delighted to announce the loan signing of the exciting left winger Taykaan (Kaan) Bennett on an initial one month loan from Colchester United.

"The 18-year old goes straight into the squad for tomorrow's Isuzu FA Trophy 3rd Qualifying Round clash with Stourbridge at Bloomfields, having scored 13 goals for Colchester United's Under-23s last season.

"Kaan notably made his Colchester First Team debut in May 2022, as a substitute in the U's 2-0 victory at Hartlepool.

"The club would like to place on record their thanks to Colchester United for their assistance with getting the signing over the line.

"All at the club would like to welcome Kaan and look forward to seeing him play in Needham red."

Needham, who memorably reached the quarter-finals of last season's FA Trophy, go into today's tie having won their last six matches in all competitions.

Horlock's side were due to return to league action at Bloomfields on Tuesday with the visit of Bedford Town but that has now been postponed ahead of hosting Maidstone United in the Emirates FA Cup a week today (3pm). They go into that tie as the last Suffolk non-league side left standing in this season's competition as it hits the final qualifying round (fourth) ahead of the first round proper.

Meanwhile, Charlton Athletic forward Ryan Viggars has returned to the Addicks having completed his loan spell at Bloomfields.

* Lakenheath have announced full-back Finley Logan has left the club after four years which saw him win promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division and lift the Suffolk Senior Cup.

Logan tweeted: "Unreal 4 years spent at Lakenheath and a club 100% going in the right direction! Onto the next challenge…"