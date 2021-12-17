Despite a two-league difference, Needham Market’s Kevin Horlock says they will not be taking a conservative approach against Wealdstone at Bloomfields tomorrow (3pm) in their bid to reach the last 32 of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

A 3-1 home win against lower-league Welwyn Garden City last month saw the Marketmen reach the third round proper – five wins from Wembley – for the first time in their history.

But Horlock believes they can prove more than a match for the west London side who find themselves 17th in the Vanarama National League and on the back of four straight defeats in all competitions.

Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock is eyeing up a cup shock in the FA Trophy at Bloomfields Picture: Mecha Morton

“Look, we want to make history, we’ve got to this stage and we’re pleased to be at this round,” said the former Northern Ireland international. “But we want to go further.

“We’re pleased it’s at home and it probably gives us more chance.

“Look, we’re not silly, we realise we’re going to have to be on our game and we’re probably going to need Wealdstone to be off their game slightly, but who knows? Anything can happen in cup football.

Needham Market stand five wins from a Wembley final in the FA Trophy heading into tomorrow's tie with Wealdstone Picture: The FA

“I have said before, many times, we are capable of beating anyone on our day so hopefully we turn up and we’re as good as we can be, which will give us a chance.”

And he revealed they will certainly not be looking to put the emphasis on containing their opponents.

He said: “Obviously getting past the first 20-odd minutes you still need to be in the game but I think it is a dangerous game when you start thinking along those lines.

“I think we need to approach it in a way that we approach any other game really.

Needham Market players celebrate Luke Ingram's opening goal in their victory over Welwyn Garden City in the previous round Picture: Phil Morley

“Obviously we need to be mindful of what their threats are, we’ve already watched clips on Wealdstone and ways we can potentially hurt them as well.

“We’re not going to be sitting off and trying to hang on. Hopefully we will be front foot, aggressive and then in the final third do what we do as we are a threat going forward, there is no doubt about that.”

In contrast to their Ruislip-based opponents, who have rich history in the FA Trophy, having won it in 1984/85 and made the semi-finals in 2011/12 and 2017/18, Needham go into the tie in good form.

The Marketmen rose to 14th in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central with Saturday’s 3-2 win at Barwell to make it just one defeat in their last seven in all competitions.

Callum Sturgess, Ben Fowkes and Luke Ingram all scored to put them 3-0 up at the break before a couple of late goals made for a nervy finish.

Horlock said: “We played really well and got into a comfortable lead 3-0 and then a little bit of a misunderstanding giving one back and then they score two minutes after that to make it a lot tighter than it should have been.

Needham Market will be looking to get plenty of balls into the opposition's box again tomorrow, like they did against Welwyn Garden City in the last round Picture: Phil Morley

“The pleasing thing for me is, albeit they scored the two goals, we saw the game out and got the three points which was vital for us.”

Needham, whose next league fixture is on January 1 at home to Lowestoft Town (1pm), will be without Tom Maycock tomorrow due to being cup-tied.

The winners are set to pocket £4,500 in prize money with £1,250 for the losers.

The club have asked people attending to wear a Christmas jumper or hat as part of a collection they will be doing for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. The service assisted Byron Lawrence following a serious injury which saw their home game with Peterborough Sports abandoned at the end of last month.