Needham Market Women’s manager Warren Lewis-Claxton is confident his side are ‘in a good position’ to finally get their hands on the Suffolk Women’s Cup trophy tonight at Colchester United FC (7.30pm) that has so far slipped through their fingers.

The side’s first season in 2018/19 saw them unexpectedly win through to a Portman Road final against Ipswich Town Women who went on to score eight unanswered goals past them.

The Marketwomen were knocked out in the semi-final the following year but have then made the next two finals, ending up picking up the runners’ up medals on two more occasions.

The Marketwomen celebrate knocking out Suffolk Women's Cup holders AFC Sudbury 5-3 in the second round Picture: Ben Pooley

Last year saw them lose out 3-1 to equivalent level AFC Sudbury at Colchester United FC while the 2020/21 campaign saw them suffer a 6-0 defeat to National League outfit Ipswich Town.

Tonight sees Lewis-Claxton and his side return to Colchester’s Jobserve Community Stadium looking to make it fourth time lucky but in a final which sees them as firm favourites against lower-league Bungay Town (7.30pm).

“It is one that has eluded us but it’s an important competition that we enter every year and want to win it.

“Unfortunately we haven’t been able to do that so far but with the positive season we’ve had this year I think we’re in a good position to really push and get it this season.

“It’s always been frustrating as the game have always been ones we’ve felt we’ve been in, obviously apart from the earlier days in our first season when Ipswich were always going to be an uphill battle.

“But from that point I think every year on we’ve always got better and improved.

“We’re now in a position where people are hungry for it and want to lift it this year and like I say, I think we’re in as good a position as we can be to hopefully make it our year.”

Needham go into the final knowing their hopes of a second successive promotion are over following Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Bedford in the Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division meaning they can no longer catch leaders AFC Sudbury.

Lewis-Claxton’s side lie third in the table but level on points with second placed Stevenage but five adrift of Sudbury ahead of the final round of matches.

They had required all three points at Bedford and led twice through Molly Hall and Mia Etheridge before conceding a stoppage time equaliser.

Wednesday saw them return to winning ways though, with a 2-0 scoreline at Royston Town with another goal from Etheridge and one from Lois Balfour.

Tonight’s final sees Needham go up against a Bungay team who are currnetly sitting in mid table in the Norfolk Women & Girls' Football League Division 1, two levels below themselves in the pyramid.