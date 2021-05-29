Midfielder Evan Collard is the latest Stowmarket Town player to be revealed as having committed to Paul Musgrove's squad for the 2021/22 season, their first at Step 4 following their recent promotion.

Collard arrived at Greens Meadow in September last year, on dual registration terms from higher-league Witham Town, and made six appearances in the curtailed 2020/21 campaign.

A former academy player at both Ipswich Town and Needham Market, he opened his account for the Old Gold & Blacks with a long-range strike in the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup win away at Whitton United.

Evan Collard is pictured with Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove after signing on for next season Picture: Stowmarket Town FC

“Evan’s a great lad and has been with us a short time,” Stow manager Musgrove told the club's website.

“He’s young, he’s got lots of energy and is quality on the ball. He always wants the ball and is hungry.

“He’s a lad who enjoys being around the squad and is maturing all the time. We’re delighted to have him with us.”

Collard becomes the 12th member of last season's Stow squad to have signed on for the upcoming campaign.

They are joined by three new signings in Kane Munday, Anthony Spyrou and Josh Curry.

