Stowmarket Town have announced the departure of attacking midfielder Craig Parker.

The 35-year-old joined the Old Gold & Blacks in the summer of 2020 and made close to 50 appearances during his two-and-a-half year spell at Greens Meadow.

The former Needham Market and AFC Sudbury man recently returned from a four-month stint on the sidelines due to injury, and came off the bench to score in Stow's 2-1 defeat at Witham Town last month.

Craig Parker has left Stowmarket Town Picture: Mecha Morton

Stow posted on Twitter: 'We regret to announce that Craig Parker has left the club at his own request due to family commitments, especially related to his young daughter.

'We understand and respect his decision to prioritise his family, and we have granted his release from the club.

'We wish him and his family all the best for the future. Thank you, Craig, for your contributions and professionalism during your time with us.'

Parker was absent from the Stow squad for Saturday's trip to East Thurrock United, which saw Ed Upson grab a 90th-minute winner to clinch a first league win under new boss Chris Casement.

Alfie Cutbush opened the scoring with his first goal for Stow after 16 minutes, before Brian Moses equalised for the hosts East Thurrock in the 90th minute.

But the late drama continued as Upson struck the winner moments later to keep Stow in the hunt for the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-offs.

The Old Gold & Blacks (7th) are four points adrift of fifth-placed Grays Athletic, but with a game in hand, ahead of hosting title-chasing AFC Sudbury (2nd) at Greens Meadow tomorrow (7.45pm).