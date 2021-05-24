Stowmarket Town have revealed that Dom Docherty has agreed to stay with the club for another season.

The former Lowestoft Town and Leiston man joined Stow in the summer of 2019, and made 17 appearances in the unbeaten Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign.

Docherty has played 37 times for the Old Gold and Blacks, scoring three times, most recently in the 10-0 win against Whitton United in the Suffolk Premier Cup last season.

Dom Docherty is staying at Stowmarket for the 2021/22 season. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Dom is a lad with loads of technical ability and energy,” Stow manager Paul Musgrove said.

“He’s an integral part of the team. This will be his third season with us and he’s a joy to be around.

“His connection with the other boys is brilliant. We’re happy to retain his services and hope to see him push on this season.”

Dom Docherty (right) with Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove. Picture: Stowmarket Town (47489296)

Docherty is the eighth player from last season’s squad to have committed for the 2021/22 campaign, which will be the club’s first at Step 4, after being promoted to the Isthmian League last week.

He joins Robbie Sweeney, Tom Bullard, Jack Ainsley, Chris Casement, James Bradbrook, Ollie Brown and Josh Mayhew to have signed on, along with new additions Anthony Spyrou and Kane Munday.

