This Easter Monday Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central all-Suffolk derby at Needham Market had a goalless draw written all over it until one of Leiston's former Marketmen in Adam Mills popped up with a last-minute minute.

The low first-time effort from 20 yards flew into the right-hand corner to provide a rare moment of attacking quality on a match which had an end-of-season feel to it, despite both sides having plenty to play for still at opposing ends of the table.

The 1-0 victory for Leiston closed the gap to leaders Coalville Town to a single point ahead of their 3pm kick-off at Barwell Town (1-1 half-time) to keep Darren Eadie and Chris Wigger's side in the title hunt ahead of their final two fixtures.

The Needham Market players try to digest Leiston's last-minute goal Picture: Mecha Morton

For Kevin Horlock's Needham side three points today would have all but secured their status at Step 3 for next season, such is their superior goal difference over Kings Langley, who saw a wet weather postponement to their Easter Monday fixture, and currently occupy the last undecided relegation spot.

The Suffolk derby at Bloomfields had a bit of extra intrigue about it, coming ahead of their fourth meeting of the season in next Tuesday's Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final tie at Stowmarket Town FC (7.45pm).

Leiston, who were without joint-boss Eadie due to Norwich City match-day commitments, showed three changes to their line-up from Saturday's 2-0 home win against Barwell that took them up to second with top scorer Will Davies starting from the bench. Finley Barnes was also found there while Jake Hutchings was not in the 15 on their team-sheet. Former Needham players Mills and Joe Marsden were both handed starts along with Rossi Jarvis.

Taylor Clark curls an early effort wide for Needham Market Picture: Mecha Morton

Needham were without captain Kieran Morphew (groin) again with namesake Dan Morphew carrying the armband while youngster Tom Fitzgerald came in for the injured Kyle Hammond in the only change from Saturday's 1-1 draw at mid-table Avelchurch which saw them succumb to a 92nd minute equaliser.

In the slippery conditions as the rain continued to fall, it was Needham was started brightly with Taylor Clark firing not far over the far post from a wide angle in the fourth minute.

Leiston began to pose a threat themselves with Mills twice breaking through only to be denied by last-ditch sliding challenges from Morphew and Jake Dye, the first seeing the ball loop up over Marcus Garnham's crossbar.

Luke Ingram fired a long-range effort well wide for Needham shortly after Mills' tame effort from out wide rolled comfortably through to Garnham.

Needham's Hugh Cullum sends a corner wide of the target deep into stoppage time Picture: Mecha Morton

But his opposite number, Sam Donkin, was forced into a decent save mid-way through the half, using his legs well to block a fierce low shot from Ross Carne who had checked back inside smartly after being found in space on the edge of the area.

Less than five minutes later a shot on the turn from Luke Brown, from Ingram's chipped ball through to the area, saw Donkin throw down a hand to keep it out, though it did not require a full-stretch save.

There was more concern on the injury front for Horlock ahead of the half-time whistle with former Ipswich Town professional Crane going down in agony after slipping clutching his hamstring before eventually being helped off the pitch.

Luke Ingram (background) reacts after seeing a second-half shot go wide from a promising move Picture: Mecha Morton

It forced the Needham boss into a re-jig with youngster Seth Chambers going up top and Jake Dye switching to left-back to make way for Taylor Clark dropping back in at right full-back.

If the first half had been a tame affair the second did little to improve things.

Early efforts at both ends failed to excite with Dye's low shot going some way wide and Mills sending a tame lofted shot into Garnham's arms.

Leiston's Rossi Jarvis was fortunate to get away with a yellow card after throwing Needham's Seth Chambers to the floor following the latter's late challenge on him which also ended up seeing him cautioned Picture: Mecha Morton

Morphew again came to the rescue for the hosts with another sliding challenge well executed in the area to take the ball off the feet of Marsden while Cullum blocked a near-post Mills effort soon after.

The hour mark brought another worrying injury for Needham as youngster Clark was eventually replaced by fellow academy product Noah Collard after being treated by the Leiston goal.

With 20 minutes to go Chambers threw himself into a sliding challenge on Rossi Jarvis which sparked a wild reaction from the latter who appeared to push the youngster in the face.

The referee tries to regain some control after Needham's Seth Chambers is thrown to the ground by Leiston's Rossi Jarvis following a late challenge on him Picture: Mecha Morton

But after taking the time to consult both of his assistants, referee Ahsley Tyne decided a yellow card for both was the right course of action.

It was only a few minutes later before another coming together in front of the main stand saw Collard and Leiston skipper Dunbar, making his 350th appearance for the Blues, both also being shown yellows.

There was finally another effort at goal for the 300-plus crowd to turn their attention to in the 78th minute but Ingram ended up scuffing his low shot from the edge of the area wide of the left-hand post after being well found.

Just as the game look like petering out into a draw, the pivotal moment arrived following a contentious free kick given against Fitzgerlad on Barnes in front of the dugouts. As Horlock and his staff were arguing it a quickly taken kick saw Barnes run across the fringe of the area looking for an opening to shoot before the ball went loose for Mills to run onto it and fire it low and hard inside the right-hand post.

Needham substitute Seth Chambers tries to get the ball around the Leiston goalkeeper Sam Donkin Picture: Mecha Morton

Deflated Needham looked to pick themselves up in what they knew would be a fair amount of stoppage time and although they did force a corner in the 96th minute which Cullum won, his header flew over Donkin's crossbar.

It ensured Leiston completed a league double over their Suffolk rivals, having also struck late in the 2-1 win at Victory Road on Boxing Day.

It certainly leaves holders Needham with a score to settle heading into next Tuesday's county cup semi-final at Stowmarket's Greens Meadow, but before that they will look to finally put their relegation worries to bed with a home victory over Basford United on Saturday (3pm).

Needham: Garnham, Fitzgerald, Dye, Page (Lay 56'), Cullum, D Morphew (c), Clark (Collard 60'), Williams, Ingram, Crane (Chambers 39'), Brown. Unused sub: Fraser.

Bookings: Chambers (70'), Collard (72').

Leiston: Donkin, Hill, Dunbar (c), Saunders, Ryan Jarvis, Rossi Jarvis, Dronfield, Mills, Marsden (Barnes 79'), Quantrell, Fowkes (Davies 79'). Unused subs: Bailey-Dennis, Johnson (gk).

Bookings: R Jarvis (70'), Dunbar (72'), Davies (90+5').

Attendance: 364

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: It looked like being Needham's Dan Morphew but a sublime late effort from Adam Mills saw him edge the award against his former club. It could end up being a goal Leiston look back on as being pivotal in their season, should they end top of the pile.