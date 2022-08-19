Paul Musgrove takes Stowmarket Town into tomorrow’s Emirates FA Cup Preliminary Round tie at AFC Sudbury (3pm) keen to kickstart their own run in the national spotlight.

Last season saw the two clubs meet in the second qualifying round with only a late goal in the replay at Greens Meadow, following a goalless draw at King’s Marsh, seeing former Stow boss Rick Andrews’ side through.

It ended up being the launchpad for a run to the first round proper and a money-spinning home televised BBC tie with Colchester United in the first round proper.

Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove. Picture: Mecha Morton

While revenge is not their biggest motivating factor, Stowmarket will be looking to make sure it is a much briefer foray in the FA Cup for their divisional rivals this weekend.

“It is a local derby when you boil it down, regardless of the FA Cup, and nobody wants to lose a local derby,” said Musgrove.

“Is it a case of putting it right? Maybe, but we beat them in the league. But it is a local derby, it’s always spicy and something to look forward to.”

Ed Upson helped himself to a hat-trick on his competitive debut. Picture: Mecha Morton

And the FA Cup itself certainly hasn’t lost its magic for Musgrove.

“I think it’s easily over-looked by the bigger teams, certainly in the Premier League, but I don’t think they realise how much it filters down,” he said.

“For grassroots it is massive and you only have to look at what Sudbury did last year. It was fine margins with them beating us in the replay but look where they ended up after that.

“The income for clubs is good and every player looks forward to playing in it.

“It is important for every club to be involved in such a great competition, and at this early stage of the season it is important to get a cup game in.”

Musgrove takes his side into the tie off the back of a mixed opening weekend in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

The Old Gold & Blacks won Saturday’s home opener 4-1 against Hullbridge Sports with recently-retired professional Ed Upson scoring a hat-trick (53’, 63’, 68’ pen) from central midfield on his competitive debut.

Tevan Allen added a fourth in the 83rd minute before Ross Elsom’s last minute consolation goal.

But they could not add to their points haul on Tuesday, losing their first Suffolk derby of the season 2-1 at relegated Lowestoft Town.

Chris Henderson had put the Trawlerboys in front in the third minute before Jake Reed doubled their advantage before the half-hour mark. Stow skipper Tom Bullard pulled a goal back 12 minutes from time but the visitors were not able to add to it.

Musgrove said he was happy with their performances in both games and was not going to fall into the trap of ‘over-analysing’ their early start.

He said: “The first game of the season is a lottery, nobody’s got any form as such going into it off the back of pre-season.

“Hullbridge are a good team and it was extraordinary hard conditions for everybody and we just had that little bit of quality. I was pleased for that how we played.”

Of Tuesday’s defeat to Lowestoft, he said: “They have come down from Step 3 and have been there for quite a while and they shouldn’t be under-estimated at all.

“It was a good game of football, good intensity and I think how the first goal came about was a little bit of a ricochet and landed in Hendo’s path and he put it away and the second one was a mistake.

“I said to the boys you can’t gift goals and think you are going to win games.

“But after that we picked ourselves up really well and possession-wise was good it was just in the final third we didn’t get that bit of luck.”