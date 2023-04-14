While he is fully focused on ensuring Needham Market’s survival first, stand-in captain Dan Morphew admits the players are desperate to sign off a frustrating campaign by successfully defending their Suffolk Premier Cup crown to complete a ‘special’ hat-trick.

The long-serving defender knows they will have to raise their levels to get past fellow Step 3 outfit Leiston though in Tuesday’s Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final at Stowmarket Town though.

Against the club he came through the ranks with, having gone to school in the east Suffolk town, Morphew is hoping they can display the type of performance that saw them dispatch Darren Eadie and Chris Wigger’s side without too much drama in the FA Cup in August (3-1, Bloomfields).

Dan Morphew in action for Needham Market against Leiston on Easter Monday Picture: Mecha Morton

But he does not subscribe to the theory that Easter Monday’s defeat to the same opponents on their home turf, courtesy of former player Adam Mills’ 90th-minute winner, adds extra fire to their bellies for the short trip to Greens Meadow.

“We shouldn’t need any extra spice regardless, a Leiston-Needham game is a local derby. Both teams should be wanting to win every time they play against each other and it should be full throttle,” he said.

“But they’ve now done us twice with last-minute winners or late winners now this season.

Dan Morphew barks out some orders in his captain's role during Easter Monday's Suffolk derby Picture: Mecha Morton

“I know we beat them in the FA Cup at the very beginning of the season so hopefully being a cup game it’ll be our day to go through and show what we can do.

“I know we didn’t play our best today but I don’t think Leiston particularly did either.

“It wasn’t a great game for the neutral but hopefully we can step it up next week and show the side we can be playing the football we know we can.”

And despite having won Suffolk FA’s top club competition on the last two occasions, he says there is no lack of hunger to do it all over again. In fact, the opposite may be true, given their tough campaign in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central, with three points still needed to assure their safety ahead of hosting Basford United tomorrow (3pm) in their last two league fixtures.

He said: “It would be special. Knowing where we are in the league table, having some cup success makes the season a bit more palatable.

“We could say we’ve had a good FA Cup run (first round proper) but then we’ve had another 30-odd games in which we’re not had a good league run.

“Maybe if we can win the Suffolk Premier Cup it puts a little cherry on what’s been not a great season.

“I think everyone wants it and to finish on a high, so that’s what we’ll be looking to do.”

Morphew is set to continue with the captain’s armband for tomorrow’s league match but his namesake Kieran looks likely to return from a groin issue for the semi-final ahead of Thursday’s trip to Hednesford Town (7.45pm) before the final day away match at Barwell.

“Luckily Kieran’s fairly reliable. It’s not too often he’s on the treatment table and obviously when he’s fit he plays and wears the armband, but I’m a keen deputy, I quite like the added responsibility of being captain. It’s always something I enjoy.” he said.

“But it was obviously a tough one to take (on Monday), it’s much better being captain and winning than being captain and losing.

“I think that maybe sums up both our seasons really.

“Late goals wins you games and conceding late goals loses you games, and that’s most probably why they’re at the top and we’re not.”

And he hopes to finally put their relegation worries to bed in tomorrow's match with Basford.

“Obviously it would be nice if it was done and dusted. I think as a group we never feel like we should get relegated but that’s a bad mentality to have," said the player who joined Needham from Dereham.

“If you feel too confident that’s when you get sucker-punches isn’t it? So it’s crucial we get points as soon as possible and put that question to bed.

“Kings Langley are chasing us and they go to the bottom two sides in the last two games so we want to put it our hands, we don’t want to be relying on the bottom side winning to stop us being relegated. It’s not a position we as a club or we as players want to be in, we want to be at the other end of the table winning games and getting promoted or getting in the play-offs.”