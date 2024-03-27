Despite seeing their unbeaten run come to an end, Needham Market head into their final six games knowing 11 points from 18 will be enough to seal the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central title and a historic promotion to Step 2, writes Drew Kendall.

The Marketmen’s 10-game unbeaten sequence came to an end with a 3-0 defeat at 15th-placed Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday, but their eight-point lead remained intact after second-placed Mickleover lost 1-0 at Coalville Town in their game in hand last night.

Two quickfire first-half goals for Bromsgrove, in the 44th minute and the fourth minute of two signalled for stoppages, added to a second half penalty with just over 10 minutes to go condemn Kevin Horlock's side to just a fourth defeat of the campaign.

Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock (right) saw his side lose only a fourth league game this season Picture: Mecha Morton

Horlock conceded that his side ‘looked a little bit leggy’ but refused to make excuses.

He said: "It was always going to be tough. The pitch isn't the best. It wasn't a football game.

“Unfortunately we got what we deserved. They were probably stronger and hungrier in all departments.

Here is how the @SouthernLeague1 premier central table looks going into the last 6 games next up for us is a trip to 18th placed Hitchin Town

“The second goal kills us. We obviously tried to rally the lads at half-time, but 2-0 down away from home on a difficult pitch left a mountain to climb and we just didn't climb it.

“We huffed and puffed. I thought we were better second half, but I don't think we'd have scored today if we'd still been playing now."

However, Horlock still remains confident his side can see through promotion as champions, with their significantly better goal difference meaning they effectively only require 10 more points.

He said: "The win last time out against Redditch (3-0) was a really good performance and it was massive. It obviously puts us in a really good position.

“Today, winning puts us in a really good position. The fact that we've lost, we're still in a really good position. Nothing's really changed in that respect.”

Needham now face two teams battling to avoid the drop with a visit to 18th-placed Hitchin Town on Good Friday (3pm) before a quick turnaround on Easter Monday in a all-Suffolk clash with 19th-placed AFC Sudbury at Bloomfields (1pm).

And Horlock is expecting a response from his team, though anything but an easy ride.

He said: "We want to win every game, but when we lose, in the past is we've bounced back and gone on a winning run. So, we continue in that vein and now we've got two big games coming up over the Easter period.

“They're two teams that are fighting for their lives, that are desperate for three points, which says it's not going to be easy.

“But you don't win league titles if that's where you're at, by games being easy.

“They're all tough and you've got to find a way to win and you've got to match what the other team bring to the party and do a bit more. Today, we didn't do that and that's why we lost."

Focusing on the Good Friday clash with Hitchin, Horlock said: “It's a dangerous one because they've been on a really bad run.

“They had lost 12 on the spin before drawing with Telford today, which is a good result for them.

“They've got a new manager, which always gives the place a lift and it's a big game for them and for us.

“It's a good pitch so it’ll hopefully be more of a football game and all I can say is that we will be better than we were today."

Meanwhile, holders Needham will play Felixstowe & Walton United in this season’s Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup Final, following the Seasiders’ coming from behind to defeat Leiston 2-1 in their delayed semi-final at Ipswich Wanderers FC last night.

The date and venue of the final is yet to be announced.