Although admitting they were far from at their best, Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock was proud to see his players punish 10-man Felixstowe & Walton United to land a record-equalling fourth straight Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup trophy.

Tuesday’s 2-0 victory at Bury Town’s OCS Ram Meadow Stadium came courtesy of second-half goals from Luke Ingram, via the penalty spot on 65 minutes, and Jamie McGrath’s 71st minute side-foot finish to complete a league and cup double for the Marketmen.

The final against the lower-league Seasiders’, who are still involved in a promotion chase, was evenly poised ahead of Josh Hitter’s second yellow card for dissent, handed out less than two minutes into the second period after disputing a corner not being awarded.

Needham Market players celebrate a fourth straight Suffolk Premier Cup final victory after overcoming Felixstowe & Walton United at Bury Town FC Picture: Ben Pooley

It came after a first half which had seen the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central champions look the more threatening, with Tommy Smith’s floated cross-cum-shot coming back off the bar and Seth Chambers seeing a header miraculously hooked off the line by Kyran Clements.

"It wasn't a spectacle but it never was going to be,” said Horlock.

"Obviously in the build-up we heard how much the victims they were and everything going against them. We had nothing to do with that, at the end of the day we're not going to play the game at the end of May when we finish next week.

Needham Market goalscorer Jamie McGrath is hugged by Luke Ingram (7) in front of captain Kieran Morphew (5) during the Suffolk Premier Cup Final victory against Felixstowe & Walton United Picture: Ben Pooley

"It is what it is, all we had to do was win tonight whether it was ugly or not, we wanted to do the double to put the cherry on the top of the cake and we've done that."

Of the red card providing the turning point, with the assistant having seemingly been over-ruled in signaling for a corner, he said: “Look, I think the outcome was going to be the same whatever and that's not me being arrogant, we're the best non-league team in Suffolk and at the end of the day you can't run at referee's shouting at them.

"We've been told that at the start of the season, he's on a yellow, that sounds harsh - I'm with him, that was a corner in my opinion - but you can't do that. We all know the rules of the game.

"Yes, it obviously gave them a bigger mountain to climb to stay in the game but we weren't great, we didn't really get out of first gear but we didn't have to."

Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock Picture: Ben Pooley

He added: "This group of players have been unbelievable from start to finish and created history for the football club again.

“It's the fourth time we've won this on the spin and obviously getting promoted to Step 2 is unbelievable for a small club like Needham.

"I'm so, so proud of this group of players, they've been immense and they deserve all the credit they get."

Another special day lies ahead at Bloomfields tomorrow when the league trophy will be presented to captain Kieran Morphew following their last home game of the season (3pm) against a Mickleover side who had been their main challenges but are now appealing a 12-point deducted for fielding an ineligible player.

Of their penultimate league game, Horlock said: "Hopefully it's a chance for fans, everyone involved in the football club that do so much to enjoy the day.

"Hopefully it's a good game, hopefully we win, but to have the two trophies side by side in amongst the people that have backed us, such as Graham Emmerson (academy CEO), is unbelievable.

"It's people like Graham that makes clubs like Needham so great."