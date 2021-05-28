Needham Market Women’s boss Warren Lewis-Claxton has no doubts they can give Ipswich Town Women ‘a good game’ when they meet in the HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup final at AFC Sudbury on Sunday (5pm).

Despite having been fielding their under-21s development side in the competition this season, The Tractor Girls have blown away their opposition in all four rounds, averaging 17.75 goals to none conceded.

Their semi-final saw the perennial holders of the county cup romp to a 24-0 victory against Bungay Town in last weekend’s at Framlingham Town, while East Bergholt United, at 14 unanswered goals, was the lowest a Suffolk side has contained them to this term.

Needham Market Women players celebrate Nia Evans' (no4) converting for 2-0 against Haverhill Rovers Ladies in the semi-final of the Suffolk Women's Cup Picture: Ben Pooley

But following his side’s 3-0 semi-final victory over a spirited Haverhill Rovers Ladies side at Mildenhall Town on Sunday, Lewis-Claxton is confident they are capable of making the e-ticket only admission final – via Suffolk FA portal - a closely-fought affair.

“It’s the same as always isn’t it? You know Town are levels above everyone else in the competition so they are always going to make it through to the final,” he said.

“From my knowledge I think they play a lot of their development squad, their under-21s, but it is a final and it is a cup game, anything can happen.

“We will prepare and get ourselves in as best shape as we can and we will go into that game as if it is anyone else. We can’t win any other way.

“We can’t think about the opposition too much as it’s our game that is important that we need to focus on.

“If we train well and play the way we play I have no doubts we can give them a good game.”

He added: “Whatever the result is the result is but the biggest thing for me is over the last two years with on-off seasons, to be able to reach a final is something to take away from it all.

“I think we should be proud of where we have come in such a stop-start few years.

“But you have to go into every game believing you can win it and we will go there exactly the same and fight till the end.”

The Haverhill semi-final saw two quickfire goals from Abbie Wilkinson and Nia Evans, against the run of play at the end of the first half, precede a dominant second half which ended with Louis Balfour’s stoppage-time penalty.

“Haverhill were always going to give us a good game,” said Lewis-Claxton. “They are a physical team that are well set up and Joe (White, manager) has done a good job with them.

“But I think we showed what we are about today with resilience, character and we did enough to get through.

“I was happy with how we played.”

