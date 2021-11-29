Kevin Horlock's Needham Market side will pit themselves against Vanarama National League outfit Wealdstone at Bloomfields next month as they look to keep a club record run in the Buildbase FA Trophy going.

Saturday's 3-1 home win over Welwyn Garden City saw the Marketmen reach the third round for the first time as well as becoming Suffolk's last remaining side in this season's competition.

Their manager had spoke after the weekend's match about wanting another home tie, and his wish has been granted.

Needham Market will be back at Bloomfields for the next round of the Biuldbase FA Trophy. Noah Collard (8) and Luke Ingram watch on as the wind almost catches Welwyn Garden City 'keeper Charlie Crowley out from a corner Picture: Phil Morley

With non-league's top tier sides entering the competition at this stage it will be Wealdstone's first game in this season's FA Trophy.

The Stones are currently 16th in the National League – two levels higher than Needham's division – having seen a five-game unbeaten run (three wins) come to an end with a 4-1 home defeat to Stockport on Saturday.

The third straight FA Trophy tie at Bloomfields will take place on Saturday, December 18 with winning clubs set to receive £4,500 in prize money at this stage, with losing sides taking £1,250.

Luke Ingram shows what it means after opening the scoring for Needham Market against Welwyn Garden City on Saturday Picture: Phil Morley

Speaking post-match on Saturday, Horlock felt they would have a chance against anyone visiting Bloomfields in the next round.

"We want to go further, we'll see who we get in the next round - obviously you'll take anybody as you're happy to be in this round," he said. "But we want somebody at home, because on our day we can beat anybody."

A professional display pleases boss

He hailed his side's performance on Saturday, with goals from Luke Ingram, Jake Dye and Hans Mpongo rewarding the home contingent in a crowd of 202 who braved the terrible weather, writes Drew Kendall.

"Today we dominated, they were a league below, they've beat teams at our level so it wasn't a gimmie," he said.

"They came here to frustrate us, they sat behind the ball, didn't really offer anything going forward and sometimes that's really difficult to break down and I think the biggest thing, I said at half-time, it's about mentality. Not losing focus, concentrating - not that they broke on us first half, but there were a couple of times where they got out.

"We dominated possession and sometimes a lapse in concentration can cost you, but I thought the lads were brilliant today."

Luke Ingram rounds the Welwyn Garden City goalkeeper before scoring from an acute angle to put Needham Market into the lead on Saturday Picture: Phil Morley

"(The win) was massive today, you win at all costs to make sure you get across the line. We kept the ball, worked the ball from left to right, probed and in the end our level and that quality showed in the end."

Ingram got the scoring under way with a cleverly well worked goal shortly after the hour mark, latching onto Colchester United loanee Harvey Sayer's exquisite long ball to round the goalkeeper and impressively slot home from an acute angle, which Horlock equally was impressed with.

Welwyn Garden City's backline can only watch in despair as Luke Ingram's wide shot goes into the net to put Needham Market ahead Picture: Phil Morley

"It was an unbelievable finish to be fair, we said eventually they will come up a bit more than they did in the first half, I think they camped on their 18 (yard box), everyone got behind the ball.

"There was that one moment, Harvey landed on the ball, Ingers made a great run and it's a great ball, he's then got round the 'keeper and I must admit at that stage I thought Ingers' chance to score had probably gone, he was really wide and really close to the goal-line, for him to finish from there with his left peg was unbelievable!

"It was what we needed, obviously they then had to come out and that was when we knew we could pick them off."

Needham Market's Kyle Hammond gives his opponent little breathing space as he looks to win back possession on Saturday Picture: Phil Morley

In quickfire fashion, Dye then doubled his side's lead with his fifth goal for the club, expertly firing home at the near post after latching onto an perfectly weighted through-ball, before Carl Mensah's late header from a corner halved the deficit.

Horlock later said that he was 'disappointed to concede,' having felt that his side "looked really comfortable."

Mpongo's late sealer takes his Needham goal tally to four goals in a short amount of time, on which Horlock said: "Hans has come on and scored a good goal, which killed it off completely.

"It's no more than we deserved, we were head and shoulders better than them. That's his fourth goal for us now and he hasn't had loads and loads of starts, but I'm sure he'll go onto to score lots of goals for Needham."

Needham Market celebrate Luke Ingram's opener against Welwyn Garden City Picture: Phil Morley

Needham (12th) will now switch focus to a home clash with Stourbridge on Saturday (3pm) with Horlock targeting crucial Pitching In Southern League Premier Central points to continue to move them up the table.

"We've now got the confidence behind us where we're winning games and picking points up," he said.

"It's a game where we play well, we win but if we don't we might not. We want to start climbing the league and start pushing around the play off spots."