Kevin Horlock had harboured hopes of the laws of average seeing his Needham Market being handed home advantage in the third qualifying round of this season’s Emirates FA Cup a week on Saturday (September 30).

But as it is, today’s lunchtime draw has seen his side – now Suffolk’s last remaining non-league side left in this season’s competition following defeats for AFC Sudbury, Felixstowe & Walton United and Leiston at the weekend – handed a third successive away tie.

The Marketmen, who famously reached the first round proper for the first time in their history last season to earn a plumb tie at Burton Albion, will travel to Vanarama National League North outfit Peterborough Sports. The latter won their replay in Worcestershire at Needham’s Pitching In Southern League Premier Central rivals Redditch United 3-1 on Monday night.

Needham Market face a third successive away tie on their road to Wembley in the Emirates FA Cup Picture: The FA

On Saturday, Needham overcame a Hashtag United side recently promoted to their Step 3 level of the non-league pyramid at Bowers & Pitsea FC’s Len Salmon Stadium 1-0, thanks to Kyle Hammond’s 51st minute thunderbolt.

Reflecting on that victory following the final whistle in Essex, Horlock told SuffolkNews: “It’s a massive, massive result for us to obviously get in the hat.

“If we’d have had to take it back to Needham then that would’ve been the case but we fancied our chances coming here to get a result.

Kyle Hammond fires in what proved to be Needham Markert's winner early in the second half against hosting Hashtag United in the FA Cup Picture: Ben Pooley

“They’ve got some good players but I believe in my players and this squad is the best I’ve had. It’s the most rounded I’ve had and we’ve got competition for players all over the pitch.

“It was a worthy winner today. Hammo has had a few shots in game gone by but that one he caught really well and I’m pleased for him, he deserves it because he’s been brilliant for us since the day I signed him.”

Put to him that they saw the game out well with little drama, with the host’s big chance having come in the first half when they struck the crossbar through Alfie Cue, he said: “No, that has been our strength this year.

“It has been all along since I’ve been here but this year we look really hard to beat.

“The back four and Marco (Marcus Garnham) obviously get a lot of credit for that but in front of that we work really hard so we defend really well as a team, and when you do that it gives you a chance to win games one-nil.

“Tight games are decided by moments like that but it’s the clean sheet that gives you the chance to do that.”

After a opening day horrorshow that saw them whipped 6-1 at Stratford Town, Needham have gone on an unbeaten run to leave them third in the Premier Central table, a point of second. And Horlock admits he does not want a cup run to become the big achievement of the season this time around, having disappointingly ended 17th in the standings in 2021/22, their lowest finish in three completed seasons.

Kyle Hammond, Jake Dye and Jacob Lay celebrate the former's winning goal for Needham Market in the FA Cup tie away to Hashtag United Picture: Ben Pooley

“I’m really pleased with the way the season’s started, obviously I'm made up with today, we want to progress as far as we can but like I said to the lads there we look forward to the draw and then we forget about it, we’re back on the league,” he said, with Needham making the long trip to Shropshire to face mid-table AFC Telford on Saturday (3pm).

“We want to finish as high as we can this year. We’ve under-achieved in our league positioning with where we’ve finish in previous years so that’s important to us this year, like every year.”

🏆 FA CUP TIE CONFIRMED 🏆



The Marketmen will travel to Peterborough Sports in the @EmiratesFACup Third Qualifying Round.https://t.co/GOWYSkIKTf#NeedhamMarketFC pic.twitter.com/EUukZeysA1 — Needham Market F.C. (@needhammktfc) September 18, 2023

He added: “Yes, the cup run last year was unbelievable for the young players and everyone associated with the club that do so much, like the FA Trophy the year before, but I want to be up and around it in the league and see how far we can go.

“If we can have a cup run, like it looks like we have the chance to, on top of that, then that’s the bonus.”