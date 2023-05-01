It may have been just a matter of minutes since he saw his Needham Market side confirm a third straight Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup final victory but Kevin Horlock was already looking towards continuing their domination of the competition.

For the second year running it all came down to a penalty shootout with Stowmarket Town, like Leiston at Colchester United FC last year, this time the ones who lost their nerve first to suffer defeat 6-5 in sudden death.

But the 90 minutes at Bury Town FC’s Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium could not have been a bigger contrast from Suffolk FA’s top level game 12 months ago, a goalless stalemate, with Friday’s thrilling contest finishing 3-3.

Needham Market celebrate third Suffolk Premier Cup win in as many years, following a penalty shootout victory against Stowmarket Town Picture: Ben Pooley

The two neighbouring teams traded four goals in a frantic first-half, and although the pace dropped once they had each scored again soon after the interval, it was a final which certainly gave every one of the 977 spectactors present excellent value for the admission price.

Higher-league Needham started the stronger and went ahead after just five minutes, Ipswich Town loanee Callum Page sending his far post header back across goal from Kyle Hammond’s right-wing cross.

Stowmarket, rocked by falling behind so early on, took time to settle, but drew level in the 17th minute from their first effrort, Joe Jefford firmly heading home Ed Upson’s corner.

Seth Chambers celebrates putting away the winning sudden death penalty in the Suffolk Premier Cup final against Stowmarket Town, whose goalkeeper James Bradbrook had just become the first to miss Picture: Ben Pooley

And the team playing in their first Suffolk Premier Cup final in 26 years were ahead six minutes later.

Upson was again the provider with his curling 25-yard free kick coming back off the near post before fellow former Ipswich Town professional Jack Ainsley reacted quickest to steer the rebound home.

Needham responded by restoring parity five minutes before the break when Dan Morphew sent a powerful header beyond Bradbrook from Dylan Williams’ excellent left-sided corner.

Some spectators had not even made it back out from the clubhouse in time to see Williams put holders Needham into a 3-2 lead. With only 42 seconds of the half having elapsed before the former AFC Sudbury and Lowestoft Towm midfielder swept home low into the far corner after Hammond cut the ball back into his path following a good build-up down the right.

That advantage lasted less than four minutes though after Dan Morphew failed to deal with Stow player-manager Chris Casement’s right-wing cross and Ainsley took down the loose ball before applying a composed finish for his second of the match.

With no further scoring as both sides tired, the outcome was decided on penalties with all five takers on each side managing to score ahead of Stow ‘keeper and former Needham Market academy graduate James Bradbrook lifting his sudden death kick over the bar after a shuffled run-up.

Teenage substitute Seth Chambers then made himself the hero of the shooutout by firing past Bradbrook to spark what have become familair joyous scenes for the Marketmen’s players and supporters.

Needham Market's Dylan Williams celebrates making it 3-2 to the reds in the Suffolk Premier Cup final with Stowmarket Town Picture: Ben Pooley

“Yes, it’s special,” said Horlock of their third straight triumph in the county’s top-level cup competition.

“It was probably a really good game for the neutral. We started bright, we got the goal up and you think ‘come on then, let’s turn the screw and put the game to bed as early as we can’. But fair play to Stow, they’re dangerous from set pieces, they’re a threat going forward and it’s probably a good game for the neutral but not for people involved in either club.

“It was nail-biting with a penalty shootout but we was there last year so we have got the experience of doing it.

“And it’s horrible to be on the losing team and obviously Bradders (James Bradbrook) I know well, he came through the academy at Needham, so I feel for him, but it’s all about us. Three Premier Cups on the trot is some feat and we’ll be trying to make it four.

“We want to continue this. It’s obviously brilliant winning silverware, it’s what it’s all about as a club, so we’re proud to have won it again but we want to improve on our league position next year.

Needham Market players celebrate their third Suffolk Premier Cup in a row in front of a big crowd at Bury Town FC Picture: Ben Pooley

“But we can have a rest now, it’s been a long season, frustrating, but to finish with silverware is what it’s all about.

“I’m proud of the boys. Some of them have been part of it for the three, I think Marco’s (Marcus Garnham) won it nine times, I think, or something like that, so it’s a big moment for the experienced lads and the younger players, and there’s more to come.”

But he also paid tribute to Casement’s Stowmarket side, who are likely to suffer from some big name departures over the off-season, following the donations from previously big backer Tom Morley now completely stopping and a smaller budget to work with.

“Yes, look, they’ve got good players. We knew that, they’ve got players that can play at our level,” he said.

“So although people gave them no chance whatsoever look, they’re a good team with good players and we know their team really well so it was tough on them.

“They got three goals against us, which is not good on our part, but they got three goals against us and took it to the wire so they can be proud of their achievements as well.”

Asked for who he thought was the standout player in his side on the night, Horlock said: “I think Dylan Williams probably needs a mention, he’s been fantastic since he’s come in (January) at a difficult time when we weren’t winning matches, he’s been colossus to be fair and I thought he was very good tonight.”

Meanwhile, it had been announced ahead of the final that Williams is among a quarter of players to have committed their long-term futures to Needham by signing new deals to cover the 2023/24 campaign.

The others are captain Kieran Morphew, fellow home-grown defender Jake Dyem and influential goalkeeper Garnham.

Stowmarket Town: Bradbrook, Casement, Smith, Wilkinson, Jefford, Bullard, Sayer, Curry, Ainsley, Upson, Munday. Unused subs: Morley, Sloots, Hipkin, Gayfer, Girling.

Needham Market: Garnham, Hammond, Dye, K Morphew, D Morphew, Ingram, Williams, Page (Chambers 79’), Lay, Fitzgerald (Brown 74’). Unused subs: Cullum, Frimpong, Shorten (gk).

Referee: Brad Mingay.

Attendance: 977.

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Dylan Williams.