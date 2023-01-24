Ollie Fraser has spoken of the ‘brilliant’ feeling after being selected for England Schools.

The 17-year-old, who is a first-year scholar at Needham Market, impressed in the final England Under-18 Schoolboys’ trial held at Thomas Telford High School in West Bromwich on Sunday.

The trial was originally scheduled to take place at Lilleshall National Sports Centre in mid-December but was postponed due to the weather.

Ollie Fraser in action for Needham Market U23s in their recent victory at Diss Town Picture: Mark Bullimore

Fraser, who is a left winger and lives in Stowmarket, said: “I thought I played quiet well at the trial, to be fair.

“Although we lost the match I was quietly confident, but you never really know.

“I found out I had been selected on social media, so when I heard I was really happy.

“It feels brilliant as everyone when they are young wants to play for England and it is achievable if you work hard.”

Ollie, who and was previously with Colchester United’s Academy, will follow in the footsteps of fellow Needham Market Academy player Hugh Cullum, who represented England Schools last season.

Ollie said he hadn’t yet had the opportunity to speak to Hugh but would be doing so about his experience of being involved with the England squad, who compete in the Centenary Shield.

The prestigious tournament involves matches against Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Needham Market Academy player Ollie Fraser has been selected for England U18 Schoolboys Picture: Ben Pooley

Robert Peace, Suffolk County Schools' FA chair, who is set to leave his role as Needham Market's operations and academy director for an unnamed professional club on February 4, said: “I am delighted Ollie has been selected to represent England U18 Schoolboys, he should be very proud of his achievements.

“Few players get the opportunity to represent their country and all at Suffolk County Schools' FA are backing Ollie to succeed in the next milestone of his football journey.”

Kevin Horlock, who is Needham Market FC Academy and first team manager, said: “We are not surprised by Ollie's selection as we know how talented he is and we look forward to watching where his potential will take him.

“He has developed playing adult football within the Academy and we have high hopes for him within the club.”