Kevin Horlock says his Needham Market’s players will step out at a packed Bloomfields tomorrow for their Buildbase FA Trophy quarter-final with Stockport County (3pm) with the hunger and belief they can make their fairy-tale run continue.

The Marketmen have already vanquished two top-half Vanarama National League sides – in Yeovil Town and Wealdstone – and high-flying Step 2 side Dartford to go further in the competition than any Suffolk side has previously been.

Their manager knows the quality of their opponents will go up another notch tomorrow though with Dave Challinor’s Hatters holding a five point lead at the summit of non-league’s top tier and arriving on a 15-game unbeaten run.

Luke Ingram ahead of scoring the penalty against Dartford which set up tomorrow’s quarter-final tie at Bloomfields Picture: Mecha Morton

But on a day like the town has never seen before his side will be firmly focused on adding another scalp to their collection to take a giant step closer to Wembley.

“Look, it is a massive achievement but I’ve already said to the lads, I’m not turning up Saturday and I won’t let the players turn up to just be part of an occasion,” he said.

“It is an occasion for all the people that do all the hard work at the football club voluntarily and those that have had a plan for it and financed it. This is a day for them to enjoy, for us it’s a day at the office.

Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock on the touchline against Dartford in the last round Picture: Mecha Morton

“Yes, I’m hoping we enjoy it but I want to still progress. And I know it’s Stockport and it’s the hardest game we could have drawn but the lads are hungry and I want to progress.

“And why can’t you dream of getting to the semi-finals and getting to Wembley? Because it has been done, Hornchurch (Step 3) did it last season, so it is possible.

“I always want all my players to shoot for the stars. If you don’t get there then yes, everyone will say ‘well done’ and ‘it has been a good achievement’ but I still want more and I certainly know the players do too.”

There is a temptation to feel Needham need to do what they can to simply stay in the game as long as they can to increase their chances of causing another upset.

Patrick Brothers, pictured in action against Dartford, is an injury doubt ahead of the quater-final Picture: Mecha Morton

But, as in previous rounds, a conservative approach is not set to be part of Horlock’s game-plan.

He said: “I just think you have to have a go because if you sit back, especially against this Stockport team – with the threats of Paddy Madden and Scott Quigley up top, if they play – and then they score, because they do score a lot, then where do you go from there?

“Look, we’ll be mindful, we will know exactly where their threats are, but I think we have to give it a go.

“I don’t want the lads, and I certainly don’t want myself, coming away from Saturday with regrets wishing we had gone for it a little bit more and not been so conservative. So we’ll give it a go and see where it takes us.”

Experienced versatile defender or midfielder Patrick Brothers went off feeling his hamstring in Saturday’s 3-0 Pitching In Southern League Premier Central defeat at Peterborough Sports.

But Horlock, who was more than pleased with their first-half display, will give him as much time as possible to prove his fitness.

With Stockport having a big home game with fellow promotion hopefuls Notts County on Tuesday, Challinor could decide to rotate his squad.

Speaking yesterday lunchtime, Needham secretary Mark Easlea was anticipating a crowd of around 1,500 with tickets having to be purchased beforehand and still on sale at the club tonight between 6-8pm. Stockport have been given an allocation of 500 but Easlea believed they had not sold out.

Crowd segregation will be in force with the away end behind the Les Ward goal stand with police present and the club grateful to Cambridge United for supplying extra stewarding, with Ipswich Town also playing at home.