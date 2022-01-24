Stowmarket Town's battle at the top end of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division continued at the weekend as all three sides involved in the three-way battle collected maximum points.

A single goal from Willie Clemons, who has now scored in each of his last three appearances, was enough for the Old Gold & Blacks to chalk up a 1-0 victory over Heybridge Swifts at Greens Meadow – despite losing striker Luke Brown to a red card.

And it leaves Paul Musgrove's men third in the table, two points behind league-leading Canvey Island and level with Aveley in the second – the latter having played a game more.

Fourth-placed Dereham Town, meanwhile, are seven points adrift of Stowmarket, although they did enjoy a commanding victory at the weekend as they demolished AFC Sudbury 5-1 at Aldiss Park.

The Yellows were already four goals down when a 75th-minute own goal from Toby Hilliard handed them a consolation in Norfolk.

It was a result that continued Sudbury's stuttering run of league form, having won just two of their last 11 fixtures to leave them eighth in the table, four points adrift of the play-off places.

Also seeing their play-off hopes dented further were Bury Town following a 2-0 defeat at Coggeshall Town.

Goals in either half from Kudos Oyenuga and Ibrahim Kehinde did the damage, and in doing so extended the Blues' run of form to just one victory from their previous eight league outings.

Consequently, Ben Chenery's 11th-placed charges are now nine points outside of the play-offs, although they do have games in hand on many of the teams above them.

In contrast, Felixstowe & Walton United are upwardly mobile after making it six wins from six to move up ninth, four points short of the play-offs.

On this occasion Stuart Boardley's team overcome Hullbridge Sports 2-1 at the Goldstar Ground courtesy of late goals from Sam Nunn (81') and Henry Barley (90').

The only blot on the Seasiders' copybook was the red card handed to substitute Zak Brown.

Meanwhile, in the equivalent level Pitching In Northern League Midlands Division, Soham Town Rangers suffered a 5-2 home defeat at the hands of table-topping Ilkeston Town.

Ollie Ward had given the hosting Greens a third-minute lead before the visitors racked up three goals without reply. A 74th-minute penalty from new signing Edgar Morais cut the deficit to 3-2, but a couple of late goals sealed Ilkeston's victory.

The defeat leaves second-from-bottom Soham still seven points from guaranteed safety.

Up a level at Step 3 in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central, FA Trophy giant killers Needham Market bounced back from their midweek defeat at AFC Rushden & Diamonds by beating relegation-threatened Hitchin Town 3-1.

Goals from Luke Ingram (2) and Ben Fowkes earned the victory for a Marketmen side that have moved up to 11th – their highest position of the season.

However, it was not such a positive weekend for fellow Suffolk sides Leiston (7th) and bottom-of-the-table Lowestoft Town, who were beaten 2-0 and 3-0 by Barwell and Nuneaton Borough respectively.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, for the second time in three games, Mildenhall Town missed out on the opportunity to go top of the table.

With leaders Gorleston in county cup action, victory for Ricky Cornish's second-placed team at Walsham-le-Willows would have seen them hit the summit, albeit having played three games more than the Greens.

But as it was they could only draw 1-1 at Summer Road, with hosting Walsham unable to convert a number of second-half chances that would have seen them take the spoils.

Matt Green opened the scoring for Mildenhall but Jamie Smith's equaliser earned Trevor Collins' side a point, which draws the visitors level on points with Gorleston.

Mildenhall's Matt Green forces the ball in from close. Picture: Mecha Morton

Down towards the bottom, Long Melford remain in the relegation zone after losing 3-2 at home to Lakenheath (11th).

Anthony Waugh and Jake Jackson twice had the hosting Villagers in front at Stoneylands, but Lakenheath battled back to take the points thanks to goals from Sam Peters, Tom Thulborn and Shaun Avis.

Two places and a point better off than Melford are Haverhill Rovers after they were beaten 2-1 at Whitton United.

New signing Miles Powell and Liam Wales were on target for Whitton, who have won four from four in January to move up to 12th, nine points clear of the bottom two.

Jamie Smith celebrates after drawing Walsham level. Picture: Mecha Morton

Liam Aves' Haverhill, meanwhile, got themselves on the scoresheet via a Josh Lee penalty.

Sixteenth-placed Hadleigh United are above Rovers on goal difference despite suffering a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Norwich United.

Dan Hammett's 14th-minute goal sent the Brettsiders into the break 1-0 up, but a quickfire double at the start of the second half from Alby Matthews denied the home side anything from the contest.

Up in mid-table Kirkley & Pakefield (13th) suffered a 1-0 home loss to Fakenham Town, while there was nothing to split Newmarket Town (8th) and Woodbridge Town (9th) at the Tristel Stadium, where it ended 1-1.

Mildenhall's Ethan Mayhew tries to win the ball back from Walsham midfielder Matt Collins. Picture: Mecha Morton

Lewis Whitehead gave Newmarket the lead early in the second half and soon after the visiting Woodpeckers had Andrew Crowe red carded for a foul on Jack Whiting.

Yet, the 10 men battled hard and secured themselves a point as Mark Ray marked his 200th appearance for the club by scoring the equaliser.

It was also honours even at March Town United, where 10th-placed Ely City played out a 2-2 draw.

Goals from Ryan Gibbs and Tom Williams – as well as a penalty save from goalkeeper Harry Reynolds – looked to have earned the visitors a victory, only for Sam Green to strike for March in the third minute of stoppage time.

In the First Division North, Debenham LC ended their four-game streak without a victory by winning 4-1 at bottom-of-the-table Wisbech St Mary.

Jay Cole (2), Luke Dunn and Kyron Andrews all found the back of the net for the Hornets, who are 14th in the table after registering what was their fifth league win of the campaign.

Sixth-placed Diss Town could only pick up a point as their home clash with FC Parson Drove ended level at 1-1.

Spencer Cawcutt put Diss in front in the 72nd minute, but a late own goal from James Bemrose earned the visitors from Cambridgeshire a point.

Diss striker James Bemrose hooks the ball on. Picture: Mark Bullimore

The Tangerines are now five points adrift of the play-off places, while Framlingham Town (10th) have a nine-point gap to bridge after they were defeated 3-0 away from home at top-of-the-table Downham Town.

There was contrasting fortunes for the top two in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South, with leaders Ipswich Wanderers racking up a 9-1 win on their travels at Brimsdown.

Teon Leggett was the star of the show for Wanderers with his five-goal haul, taking his tally for the season to 24 in 25 appearances.

Matt Blake, Paulo Coelho, Jacob Lay and Kris Rose were also on target for a Wanderers side that are five points clear – and have six games in hand – of second-placed Halstead Town after they were thumped 6-0 at home by Buckhurst Hill.

Diss winger Lagshan Sivakumer looks to take on his marker. Picture: Mark Bullimore

The third-placed visitors are just a point behind the Humbugs with a massive eight games in hand.

Bottom-of-the-table Haverhill Borough shipped four goals without reply at Wormley Rovers, while on Friday evening Cornard United (16th) left May & Baker with a 1-1 draw thanks to Ben Judge's goal.

Elsewhere, there was county cup commitments for the likes of Harleston Town, Needham Market Reserves and AFC Sudbury Reserves.

In the third round of the Ashtons Legal Norfolk Senior Cup Harleston marched on following a 3-1 win at Sheringham.

Spencer Cawcutt edged Diss in front against FC Parson Drove. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Young midfielder Josh Durham (2) and Nathan Stone scored the goals for Harleston, while in the Suffolk Senior Cup quarter-finals Needham Market's second string advanced 5-4 on penalties over East Bergholt United after the teams had played out a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes.

As for AFC Sudbury Reserves, they were beaten 3-2 at home by Old Newton United.

Midweek fixtures (Kick offs 7.45pm) unless otherwise stated

Tuesday, September 25

Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division

Leiston v Biggleswade Town

Velocity Trophy

Cray Valley PM v Felixstowe & Walton United

Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup quarter-finals

Histon v Ely City

Newmarket v March

Soham Town Rangers v Cambridge United Development

Norfolk Senior Cup

Wroxham v Thetford