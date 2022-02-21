Storm Eunice may have been the biggest winner over the weekend as just eight of our teams saw any action across Steps 3-6 but it proved worth the effort of playing for Stowmarket Town, Framlingham Town, Needham Market Reserves and AFC Sudbury Reserves.

Stowmarket Town are sitting pretty a point clear at the top of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table following a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Great Wakering Rovers.

Paul Musgrove's side had travelled to Burrows Park knowing they would take an outright lead if they were to cash in their game in hand on Aveley, who saw their trip to Maldon & Tiptree postponed due to safety concerns amid the stormy weather.

Stowmarket Town's Joe Jefford, pictured celebrating a goal at Bury Town, was on target in the 2-0 victory at Great Wakering Rovers on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

And they duly delivered, taking just three minutes to get their noses in front with Bermuda international Reggie Lambe bursting through onto Luke Brown's pass and rounding the goalkeeper before finishing for goals in successive games.

Their attacking endeavours continued and were rewarded with a second goal shortly before half-time with defender Joe Jefford firing in from an angle after Willie Clemons had returned an over-hit corner.

The second half turned out to be a one-sided affair but the Old Gold & Blacks were unable to add any further distance on the scoreboard in what was a professional performance.

Stowmarket are due to host an Ipswich Town XI in their re-arranged Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup Second Round tie on Wednesday after a waterlogged pitch saw it postponed last week (full midweek fixtures below).

Canvey Island, who have played a game more than Stow and Aveley, moved up to second by dishing out a painful 4-0 defeat for Bury Town at their Essex base.

Bury, who had Ipswich Town youngster in goal with Sam Blair injured and Ben Mayhew suspended, trailed 1-0 at half-time with Bradley Sach on target in the 39th minute.

Michael Finneran doubled Canvey's advantage shortly after the hour mark and two goals insides the last 11 minutes – from Sach (79') and former Mildenhall Town winger Evans Kouassi (83') – gave the scoreline a decidedly one-sided look at Ben Chenery's former club.

It leaves the Blues in 12th position and 14 points off fifth-placed Brentwood Town, having played a game more, while the gap to the relegation play-off position is 12 points, having played a game more than current occupiers Witham Town.

After the highs of their latest Buildbase FA Trophy giant-killing, quarter-finalists Needham Market came crashing back down to earth in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central with a 4-1 defeat at second-placed Rushall Olympic.

Dan Morphew put through his own net after 30 minutes before Pic doubled their advantage through Sam Whittall in the 40th minute.

But Kevin Horlock's side replied on the stroke of half-time through Ben Fowkes.

Two goals in six minutes early in the second half - through Alex Moore (54') and Callum Coyle (59') - killed off their hopes of a comeback through.

It was a first league defeat in five matches for the Marketmen and leaves them remaining in 10th position but now a big 14 points off the final play-off place with two games in hand on fifth-placed AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Only one match fully survived the weather in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division with Woodbridge Town going down to a 2-0 defeat at top six side March Town United in a game which saw Sean Rea sent off for two yellow cards.

It leaves the Woodpeckers, who had trailed 1-0 at the interval before a 61st minute penalty was converted by Jack Friend, eighth in the table.

Mildenhall Town's table-topping players had been 15 minutes away from kick-off at Kirkley & Pakefield when it was decided the pitch was unplayable. But there is good news for their followers this morning as they have announced a new signing.

Two matches survived in the First Division North with Needham Market Reserves making it back-to-back wins with a 2-1 home win over second bottom FC Parson Drove seeing them jump up to fourth from bottom.

Archie Exworth and Mahmoud Igwebuike got the young Marketmen's goals.

Elsewhere, Framlingham Town boosted their play-off chances with a 3-0 win at fifth-placed Whittlesey Athletic to close the gap to two points, albeit having played two more games.

A brace from substitute Dan Smith and a goal from Max Willett did the damage.

In the First Division South, five matches were completed with AFC Sudbury Reserves enjoying a 2-1 home win over Coggeshall United with recent first-team regular Josh Stokes scoring alongside Jack Palmer.

It leaves Danny Laws' academy side 15th in the table, now two places and four points better off than neighbours Cornard United, who suffered a 5-0 defeat at in-form Buckhurst Hill who drew level on points with leaders Ipswich Wanderers having now both played 27 games.

Cornard have conceded an eye-watering 12 goals in their last two games, having lost 7-0 at AFC Sudbury Reserves last time out, on February 8.

Midweek fixtures (kick-off 7.45pm unless otherwise stated)

Tuesday, February 22

Pitching In Southern League Premier Central

St Ives Town vs Needham Market

Leiston vs Bromsgrove Sporting

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Tilbury vs Bury Town

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Haverhill Borough vs AFC Sudbury Reserves

Wednesday, February 23

Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup Second Round

Stowmarket Town vs Ipswich Town XI