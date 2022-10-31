Stowmarket Town were victorious in another penalty shootout as they got past Grays Athletic to continue their record Isuzu FA Trophy run on Saturday.

The Old Gold & Blacks played out a 0-0 draw away at Pitching In Isthmian League North Division rivals Grays, which sent the first-round tie to penalties.

After knocking out higher-league Mickleover on spot kicks in the previous round, Stowmarket goalkeeper James Bradbrook was the hero again as he saved the decisive penalty which sealed a 4-2 win in the shootout and sent Paul Musgrove's side into today's second-round draw.

Stowmarket Town goalkeeper James Bradbrook was the hero again for his side in the Isuzu FA Trophy at the weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

Higher-league Leiston are also still flying the flag for Suffolk in this season's FA Trophy after they beat Wroxham 2-1 at home at the weekend.

Will Davies put the Step 3 side in front on 25 minutes before Robbie Linford equalised for Wroxham after 57 minutes.

With penalties looming, Joe Marsden struck the winner for Leiston in the 90th minute to join Stowmarket in the second round, when sides from the Vanarama National League North and South enter the competition.

Meanwhile, Needham Market drew 0-0 at home with Bedford Town in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central, in what was Kevin Horlock's side's final outing before their Emirates FA Cup first-round trip to Burton Albion this weekend.

Elsewhere, Lowestoft Town saw their unbeaten record in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division come to an end after losing 3-1 at Hashtag United.

The Trawlerboys trailed 2-0 after goals from Max Cornhill and Olly Miles either side of the break, before Jake Reed pulled one back on 67 minutes.

But Pedro Carvalho's 89th-minute strike sealed the points for Hashtag and handed leaders Lowestoft their first league defeat of the campaign.

Felixstowe & Walton United are up to second and five points behind Lowestoft after beating Great Wakering Rovers 2-1 at home.

Josh Hitter and George Clarke both found the target inside the opening 20 minutes for the Seasiders, with Eusebio Da Silva replying for Rovers on 73 minutes.

AFC Sudbury are now the only side left in the division with an unbeaten record and have risen to third after a 3-0 win at home to Tilbury.

Harrison Chatting opened the scoring for the Yellows after 27 minutes with further strikes from Nnamdi Nwachuku and Lionel Ainsworth after the break wrapping up the points.

Bury Town returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at home against Maldon & Tiptree, as second-half goals from Cemal Ramadan and Lee Watkins sealed all three points in front of a crowd of 494 at the Atalian Servest Stadium.

Over to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division and leaders Thetford Town bounced back from their midweek defeat at Sheringham with a 2-0 victory away to Long Melford.

First-half goals from Emmanuel Machaya and the league's leading goalscorer Dan Gilchrist, who netted his 16th of the campaign, helped keep Matt Morton's men at the summit.

Ely City celebrate a goal during Saturday's 4-0 win against Newmarket Town Picture: Mark Westley

Hadleigh United are breathing down their necks in second and still two points behind after racking up an eighth win in a row at the weekend.

Captain Jack Baker fired the Brettsiders in front against visiting Mildenhall Town with only two minutes on the clock, before a brace from Owen Betts put the finishing touches to a 3-0 win.

Harleston Town are three points further back in third place after letting a 2-0 lead slip to draw 2-2 at home with Sheringham.

Nathan Stone scored in each half to hand Danny Crow's side the advantage, before Ryan Haylett and Billy Wenn replied for the visitors to ensure the points were shared.

Ely City captain Ash Walter was among the goalscorers for the Robins at the weekend Picture: Mark Westley

Elsewhere, Jack Brame grabbed a 94th-minute equaliser for Walsham-le-Willows in their 1-1 draw away at Lakenheath.

Chay Budd and Ian Hubbard were trailing 1-0 in their first game since being appointed permanent joint managers at Walsham, as Kaine Manels headed hosts Lakenheath in front.

But the Heath were reduced to 10 men midway through the second-half when Tom Debenham was shown a red card, and Brame popped up with an equaliser at the death for the Willows.

Newmarket Town's Dominykas Butkus flies in with a header during Saturday's defeat at Ely City Picture: Mark Westley

Ely City put their Isuzu FA Vase defeat on penalties behind them as they saw off Newmarket Town 4-0 at home in their return to Premier Division action.

Jordan Foster struck twice in the first-half to give the Robins a 2-0 lead, before goals after the break from Lawrence Mullins-Hammond and Ash Walter completed a comfortable win for the home side.

Haverhill Rovers picked up their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory at Whitton United in new permanent manager Marc Benterman's first game in charge.

Ryan Weaver's first-half penalty was all that separated the Premier Division's bottom two sides and helped Rovers end their wait for a first victory of the campaign.

Ipswich Wanderers stretched their unbeaten run to eight games as they saw off Fakenham Town 5-3 at home in an entertaining game at Humber Doucy Lane.

Wanderers were twice pegged back from 2-0 and 3-2 up, having gone in front through goals from Joel Glover, Kris Rose and Nathan Read, before strikes from Jack Madley and Kie Dyer settled the tie.

Meanwhile, Soham Town Rangers struck twice in the final five minutes to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Brantham Athletic.

The visitors had led 2-0 with goals by Tom Watkins and James Lee, the latter doubling their advantage in the 82nd minute, but Ollie Ward (86') and Alfie Connor (90') helped rescue a point for Rangers.

In the Essex Senior League Premier Division, Halstead Town got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory on the road at Clapton, courtesy of a first-half brace from Joel Older.

Elsewhere, Framlingham Town have returned to the top of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North after beating Needham Market Under-23s 4-0 at Badingham Road.

Goals from Joe Berry, Niki Shopov, James Ross and Shane Hambling secured a third win on the spin for the Castlemen, who have moved back to the summit after previous leaders Heacham lost 3-0 at home to FC Parson Drove.

Cornard United are sitting well placed in third spot after kicking off the weekend's action with a 2-1 win at home to Diss Town on Friday night.

Spencer Cawcutt had fired the visiting Tangerines in front before Scott Sloots equalised from the spot with his 20th goal of the campaign, with Jake Phillips netting the winner for the Ards after the break.

Meanwhile, Debenham LC began life without manager Guy Hayes with a 6-1 defeat on the road at Holland, with Matt Aldis finding the target for the Hornets.

AFC Sudbury Reserves ran out 4-1 winners at Great Yarmouth Town, while Jude Iron netted for Haverhill Borough in their 3-1 defeat at Downham Town.

Midweek fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)

Tuesday, November 1

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Needham Market Under-23s v Cornard United

Wednesday, November 2

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Great Yarmouth Town v Diss Town