Stowmarket Town have confirmed the departure of striker Josh Mayhew.

The centre-forward has made himself a firm favourite of the Old Gold & Blacks faithful since joining the club from neighbouring Bury Town in 2017.

Mayhew scored 56 goals in his debut campaign in 2017/18 and has since gone on to take that tally to 134 goals in 167 appearances.

Josh Mayhew has left Stowmarket Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

However, Stowmarket confirmed over the weekend that the 31-year-old would be moving on to pastures new.

The club said in a short statement on their Twitter page: "We'd like to thank Josh for his contributions since he's been at the club and (wish him) the very best for the future."

Mayhew is the second big-named departure from Greens Meadow in recent days after full-back Ollie Brown crossed the Suffolk divide to link up with former Stowmarket boss Rick Andrews at AFC Sudbury.

Meanwhile, following the arrival of Brown the Yellows have confirmed that ex-Stowmarket player Jamie Shaw and young striker Josh Stokes have both been retained for next term.

Shaw and Stokes both scored four goals last term from 37 and 34 appearances respectively.