Promotion-chasing Needham Market have confirmed the transfer that sees Adam Mills return to the club after the winger or forward left divisional rivals AFC Sudbury earlier this week following an approach from Kevin Horlock’s side.

Mills’ capture in October, having started the season at higher-league Chelmsford City, had been seen as a transfer coup for the Yellows as they bid for survival in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central following promotion.

But after 13 games, which saw him score six goals – including a spectacular outside-of-the-boot effort for a 1-0 win against visiting Needham on New Year’s Day – he decided to make the switch back to Bloomfields, where he came through the academy, for what is a fourth spell.

Needham Market fans will be looking forward to Adam Mills doing his iconic somersault celebration back in their colours at Blomfields Picture: Ben Pooley

Assistant manager Tom Rothery told Needham’s club website: "We are really pleased to get Adam into our squad for the remainder of the season.

“Kev and I think he adds something different to what we already have and his tenacity and quality will be a really exciting addition and gives us more options.”

Needham won 1-0 win at Halesowen Town at the weekend to remain level with leaders Mickleover ahead of hosting sixth-placed Stratford Town on Saturday (3pm).

Adam Mills left AFC Sudbury earlier this week to make a return to Needham Market Picture: Mecha Morton

Mills last played for Needham in the Covid-abandoned 2020/21 campaign, which ended that February, signing for Leiston ahead of the league restarting in the summer of 2021.

He has also had two spells at higher-league Braintree Town

It comes following the news that young Needham winger Ollie Fraser, who has represented England Schools at Under-18s level, is set for game time at lower-league Ipswich Wanderers after signing on dual registration terms.