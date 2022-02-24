Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove was left brimming with pride after watching his side come from behind to knock a young Ipswich Town side out of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup last night.

A crowd of 440 turned out for Tuesday’s re-arranged second round tie which saw Callum Page, who broke away from his loan at Needham Market to play for his parent club, put the Blues ahead in the 14th minute.

But Evan Collard followed up smartly on a spilled shot to draw the Old Gold & Blacks level in the 38th minute.

Town, who had under-18s boss Adem Atay and head of coaching and player development Bryan Klug in the dugout, saw Brooklyn Kabongolo shown a second yellow card in the 60th minute.

Former Blues player Chris Casement’s delighted tee up and volley following the resulting free kick breaking loose put Stow into the lead.

And Willie Clemons pounced on a spilled shot in the 68th minute to make it 3-1 before Town were reduced to nine men in the final regulation minute after Tete Yengi was punished for lashing out in a melee.

Having already vanquished higher-league Lowestoft Town in the opening round, it sees Stow get their name into the hat for the quarter-finals.

“I was brimming with pride to be fair,” said Musgrove, “because of how we adjusted to the game more than anything.

“They started with a 3-5-2 system and their rotation and movement was exceptional for 25 minutes and it took us a while to adjust.

“But when we did I was happy with how the boys communicated and from that point on I felt we were in control of our own destiny.

“I’m pleased for everyone at the club as there is a lot of work going on there at the moment.”

Around a quarter of the stadium, past the main stand on the train station end side, was closed off due to ongoing ground grading work on the fencing.

Works will incorporate what is required for the level above as well and Stow are currently well placed for back-to-back promotions. Saturday’s 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Great Wakering Rovers (Lambe 3’, Jefford 42’) saw them cash in their game in hand on Aveley, who were called off due to Storm Eunice, to establish a 1-0 lead at the summit.

Canvey Island are now the ones on their tails having put four unanswered goals past Bury Town at their Essex base on Saturday.

Bury, who had Ipswich Town youngster Lewis Ridd in goal with Sam Blair injured and Ben Mayhew suspended, had trailed 1-0 at half-time.

Ben Chenery’s side fell to back-to-back defeats on Tuesday with Roman Campbell’s last-minute goal securing hosting Tilbury a 2-1 victory, with Cemal Ramadan having equalised a first-half opener in the 71st minute.

Saturday sees 12th-placed Bury – still 14 points off the play-offs – return to the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium for the visit of Great Wakering Rovers (3pm) before travelling to fifth-placed Brentwood Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Table-topping Stow, meanwhile, have a pair of home fixtures as they look to maintain control at the top of the table.

The visitors on Saturday will be 14th-placed Basildon United (3pm) before current ninth-placed Maldon & Tiptree visit on Tuesday (7.45pm).

"They do come thick and fast," said Musgrove.

"I was really impressed with Basildon when we played them away and won in mid-week (2-0, November 9). They looked good so that is going to be a tough test.

"And we know what Maldon bring so that is going to be another really, really hard game."

Squad rotation is something he thinks can help them over the coming weeks.

He said: "We just need to fully utilise our whole squad now and make sure we are keeping people fresh and making sure we are doing the right things away from the pitch.

"The strength and conditioning and physio are going to be flat out."

Full-back Ollie Brown has missed the last couple of games with a groin injury which could also keep him out of the weekend's game while Kane Munday picked up a slight hamstring injury last night.

Meanwhile, up in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, Needham Market, who lost 4-1 at second-placed Rushall Olympic on Saturday, drew 1-1 at St Ives Town on Tuesday thanks to youngster Taylor Clark's 87th minute equaliser.

The Marketmen host the side directly above them in the standings, 10th-placed Stratford, tomorrow (3pm). They are one point behind their opponents but now 13 off the play-offs with just one game in hand.

They will begin their defence of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday when Walsham-le-Willows are due to visit for a rearranged second round tie (7.45pm).