Two quickfire first half goals and a stoppage time penalty saw Needham Market Women book their spot in the HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women's Cup Final in a 3-0 success against Haverhill Rovers Ladies at Mildenhall Town FC.

Playing down the slope on a fine Recreation Way surface this afternoon, Rovers were left to rue not taking their chances with Abbie Wilkinson's thunderbolt 40th minute effort quickly added to by Nia Evans' sidefoot finish.

From then on it was a dominant Needham performance that was finally rewarded with a third killer goal right at the death, Louis Blafour firing home from the penalty spot.

Needham Market Women players celebrate Nia Evans' (no4) converting for 2-0 against Haverhill Rovers Ladies in the semi-final of the Suffolk Women's Cup Picture: Ben Pooley

Warren Lewis-Claxton's side will now meet Ipswich Town Women, 24-0 victors against Bungay Town at Framlingham Town FC this afternoon, in the final at AFC Sudbury a week today.

It will be a repeat of the 2018/19 showpiece which saw Needham go down to an 8-0 defeat at Portman Road at the end of their first ever campaign since forming.

The first sight of goal this afternoon came in the sixth minute when Needham skipper Nicole Henderson robbed Amy Evans just outside her penalty area, but the number eight saw her shot sail over the crossbar.

Needham Market Women celebrate Abbie Wilkinson's opener in the Suffolk Women's Cup semi-final against Haverhill Rovers Ladies at Mildenhall Town FC Picture: Ben Pooley

Four minutes later Rovers' Kayeligh Steed threaded through a great pass for Jenna Wright but the number 9 was thwarted by a diving save from Daniele Clarke at the expense of a corner.

Needham twice went close to taking the lead efforts inside the area but Ele Catchpole header wide while soon after Mia Etheridge's effort dribbled just wide.

Rovers began to enjoy a good spell but despite getting behind their opponents' defence on several occasions, were unable to test Clarke.

A Georgia England scuffed shot wide, a Stacey Roper 28-yard free kick and substitute Nicki Andrews' – on for the injured Steed – speculative shot following a short corner all sailed wide.

It was to prove costly as Needham emerged unscathed only to fire in two goals inside a minute.

The ball was worked well from left to right before, from just outside the right-hand side of the area, Abbie Wilkinson rifled the ball into the top corner in the 40th minute.

The celebrations among the Needham support had barely had chance to subside before they began again. The Marketwomen suddenly caught Rovers out short on numbers at the back and Louis Balfour played the ball across the area for Nia Evans who cooly despatched it.

It led to a harsh scoreline for Rovers at the break but they were nearly three down within minutes of the second half starting. Julie Brown dropped a corner and saw Abbie Wilkinson's effort come back off the crossbar before Catchpole lifted it over.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies' Stacey Roper slides in on Needham Market Women's Mia Etheridge Picture: Ben Pooley

Rovers responded with a couple of long-range efforts but neither Wright's angled drive or Roper's weak straight on shot both found Clarke comfortably behind them.

Needham were thwarted by the woodwork again just before the hour mark, Amber Sparkes' connection on Balfour's right-sided cross clipping the base of the right-hand post.

The Marketwomen continued to look the more threatening with keeper Brown's foot deflecting Evans' effort out before Blafour's long-range free kick was held by the Rovers number one.

Balfour was played in on goal in the 71st minute only for a great last-ditch sliding challenge from Abi Head to take the ball away from her before she could pull the trigger.

Brown made another block with her foot to keep out Ellie Rossiter's shot heading into the last 10 minutes.

A threatening Rovers breakaway saw Wright England near the edge of the box but Evans made a good recovery tackle.

But the third goal that always looked like it was coming for Needham arrived deep in stoppage-time via the penalty spot. Substitute Cesca Rainbird had her legs taken out by Brown as she went to round her from fellow sub Freya Scott's low cross.

Balfour's fierce kick to the right-hand corner left Brown little chance from the spot in a concluding moment which provided a fitting end to a pleasing afternoon for Needham.

Needham Market: Clarke, Rossiter, Bloomfield (Cage 64'), Catchpole, Sharp, Evans (Thomas 89'), Henderson (c), Etheridge, Balfour, Wilkinson (Rainbird 89'), Sparkes (Scott 64'). Unused subs: Foster.

Haverhill Rovers: Brown, Jeffrey, Townsen (Upton 60'), Claydon, Head, Roper, Westrope, Evans, Steed (Andrews 20' (Harding 63')), Wright, England.

