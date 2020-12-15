Needham Market were able to leave the pitch at Gloucester City with their heads held high tonight, following a 4-2 defeat that spelled the end of a club record run in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

After finding themselves 3-0 down inside little more than half-an-hour, they never gave up the fight against the National League North leaders and eye-catching goals from Josh Pollard and Ben Fowkes, either side of half-time, had them right back in it.

But an error from goalkeeper Marcus Garnham proved costly with Jack James putting the game out of reach 18 minutes from time.

Ben Fowkes scored for Needham at Gloucester CityPicture: Ben Pooley

Kevin Horlock made two changes from Saturday's win over Leiston. Joe Marsden was named at right-back with Jake Dye, who had strapping on his knee after his man-of-the-match performance at the weekend, deemed not fit enough to play while Luke Ingram came in for Billy Hunt.

For Gloucester – who had been without a home ground for more than 13 years due to the effects of flooding – it was the first match of having fans in their new Meadow Park base.

All 900 tickets had been quickly snapped up for the eagerly-anticipated occasion. And they did not have to wait at all long to celebrate their first goal.

Joe Marsden had to leave the field in the 19th minute through injuryPicture: Terry Hunter

The clock had just ticked over one minute when Bernard Mensah burst on to a flicked on goal-kick and fired in off the near post.

Ben Fowkes fired over from range for Needham before City's McClure sent a curling effort over and Marcus Garnham saved from Tommy O'Sullivan.

But Needham found themselves 2-0 down inside 12 minutes.

Following a throw-in McClure's initial angled shot was saved but the second, with the assistant's flag up for offside, was not. The referee awarded the goal though, following consultation with the far-side official.

Callum Page had a lively displayPicture: Terry Hunter

Needham were forced into an early change in the 19th minute when Marsden was unable to continue with Josh Pollard coming on, shortly before Byron Lawrence fired a dangerous free kick disappointingly low into the wall.

A lively first half continued when Garnham saved a 27th minute penalty from McClure, diving to his left, after Pollard had clipped the back of Mensah after O'Sullivan played him in.

The ball went straight up the other end and Gareth Heath saw an effort clip the inside of the left-hand post with Ingram firing the loose ball wildly out for a throw-in.

In the 33rd minute the hosts were celebrating a 3-0 lead with Jack James lifting the ball into the top left-hand corner after McClure's initial angled effort was saved by Garnham at his near post.

O'Sullivan curled just past the post for The Tigers before Callum Page broke into the area up the other end only to be denied by an excellently-timed sliding challenge.

Needham's play continued to be positive and they finally got their reward in the 41st minute when a Lawrence corner was dummied for Pollard, who sent an unstoppable shot into the bottom right-hand corner from the edge of the area.

Page and Sturgess had efforts saved as the Horlock's side finished the half strongly.

Garnham had to be alert to save a close-range Mensah effort early in the second half.

But the all-important next goal went to Needham in the 53rd minute, which had some real class about it.

A crossfield ball was nodded on by Ingram into Fowkes' path and he beat his man with a drop of the shoulder and burst down the outside before firing a low angled effort into the far corner.

Just before the hour mark a diving save from Garnham denied Lewis Brunt.

Needham enjoyed some sustained pressure, forcing three corners in succession but were unable to work goalkeeper Lovett.

There chance of staying in the competition appeared to be thrown away by a mistake in the 72nd minute.

A routine back pass by Dan Morphew saw Garnham take a heavy touch and slip with the pressing of James rewarded as he beat him to the ball and rolled it in.

To their credit, Needham kept going and Ingram's cross almost found Fowkes at the far post.

The defence had to be alert at the other end with a number of good blocks made to prevent any further goals while Garnham made two saves in added time.

Gloucester: Lovett, Whittle, Daly, Dawson (Robert 46'), Thomas, McClure (Campbell 46'), Mensah, O'Sullivan, Brunt, James, Morgan. Unsued subs: Maher, Bremmer, Hainault.

Needham: Garnham, Marsden (Pollard 19'), Sturgess, Lawrence, D Morphew, K Morphew, Ingram, Heath (c), Page (Mills 86'), Collard (Hunt 78'), Fowkes. Unused subs: Fitzgerald, Santa, Elsdon (gk).

Attendance: 900

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Ben Fowkes. Real class about his goal and as usual, proved a menace down the left-hand side.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport