The fairy-tale road to Wembley is over for Needham Market after they found Vanarama National League leaders Stockport County to be a different class in their Buildbase FA Trophy Quater-Final tie at Bloomfields this afternoon.

Jordan Keane's 30-yard rocket just before the half-hour mark came either side of striker Alex Reid's first-half brace as The Hatters made the most of having a strong wind at their backs.

Needham, who reside 55 places below their opponents in the football pyramid – two divisions – gave it a go in the following 45 minutes but could only create a couple of half chances.

Needham Market's Callum Sturgess has his head in his hands as he watches Stockport County celebrate a goal Picture: Mecha Morton

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Marcus Garnham's saves up the other end ensured the scoreline remained a respectable 3-0 in front of a crowd of more than 1,500 – the club's second highest ever attendance.

Stockport boss Dave Challinor, with his team's big game at home to Notts County on Tuesday no doubt in mind, made eight changes from last weekend's line-up with Republic of Ireland-capped striker Paddy Madden one of those to have been left behind in Greater Manchester.

Experienced Patrick Brothers passed a late fitness test to take his place in the Needham midfield alongside homegrown Ipswich Town loanee Callum Page. Callum Sturgess also came in as Kevin Horlock dropped youngster Taylor Clark and Harvey Sayer to the bench.

It was immediately clear Stockport had a big wind advantage in the first half with both sets of players getting caught out by just how much the ball was impacted in the early stages.

Needham were finding it hard to break out of their own half with the first chance of the game seeing Garnham behind Quigley's low ninth-minute shot.

Despite the visitors' early domination he didn't have to make his next save until jumping to catch Fulham loanee goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond's deep free-kick mid-way through.

But the complexion of the game soon changed as the National League side scored twice within two minutes, with the wind playing a part in both.

Kieran Morphew leads his Needham Market team out onto the pitch alongside a young mascot Picture: Mecha Morton

A long ball forward caught out the Needham defence with Quigley anticipating it well to follow it almost to the touchline before hooking it back across the penalty box for an unmarked Reid to guide his stooping in.

Then, in the 29th minute, it was suddenly 2-0 as Keane let fire from wide on the right, around 30 yards from goal, and watched it arrow into the roof of the net.

Needham had been guilty of not using the ball as well as they so often do but a good run through the middle from Page in the 34th minute set up Ben Fowkes who fired low from the edge of the area past the keeper's right-hand post.

Luke Ingram is thwarted by Stockport's goalkeeper Picture: Mecha Morton

Going into half-time trailing 2-0 Needham would have felt they were still in the game but with virtually the last kick Reid made it three. Two minutes into stoppage time the striker out-paced Dan Morphew to a long ball from left-back before providing an angled finish for his second of the game.

The Hatters went close to make it four within three minutes of the re-start but Garnham got a crucial touch on the ball when Reid was trying to take it round him after being found by Quigley.

Patrick Brothers passed a late fitness test to play for Needham Market in the quater-final tie Picture: Mecha Morton

Challinor's side continued to see more of the ball and substitute Myles Hippolyte had a sight of goal but put it too close to the home shot-stopper.

Needham quickly broke up the other end from the kick out but Luke Ingram lifted his angled effort well over.

In the 55th minute Garnham sprung to his left to keep out a Hippolyte twisted header looking destined for the top corner before Kyle Hammond headed well wide from a corner up the other end.

The flag of Ukraine was flown at Bloomfields in a show of solidarity during the Russian invasion Picture: Mecha Morton

Stockport continued to look well in control and Garnham was required to make a good low save to keep out Quigley's strong shot on the turn before Sam Minihan sent a low shot whistling just outside the far post.

In the 78th minute Hammond sent a well positioned free kick straight into the arms of Ashby-Hammond.

Up the other end Jenning's well hit long-range effort was punched over by Garnham before Kene glanced his header wide from the resultant corner.

Needham Market's players applaud their support following the final whistle Picture: Mecha Morton

Ingram picked up a loose ball in the area in the 86th minute but the 'keeper was out well to smother his shot.

Stockport applied some late pressure with a couple of corners with Jennings heading the first over with a stooping effort.

Needham's players were deservedly given rapturous applause at the final whistle having taken the Suffolk non-league followers as well as their regular supporters on a memorable journey.

Stockport County's fans celebrate reaching the semi-finals at the final whistle at Bloomfields Picture: Mecha Morton

But in the end it was a side you can very much expect to see playing in the Football League once again next season that will await Monday's semi-final draw following a professional display despite a host of changes.

Needham Market: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess, K Morphew (c), D Morphew, Page, Collard (Fitzgerald 76'), Ingram, Brothers (Clark 76'), Fowkes (Sayer 69'), Hammond. Unused subs: Cullum, Chambers, Kudiabar, Johnson.

Booked: Hammond (62')

Stockport County: Ashby-Hammond, Minihan (c), Kitching, Whitfield (Barugh 85'), Jennings, Keane, Reid, Quigley (Crankshaw 73'), Sarcevic (Hippolyte 46'), Johnson, Edwards. Unused subs: Hinchcliffe, Palmer, Holding, Johnston.

Booked: Keane (78')

Attendance: 1,526

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Marcus Garnham - were it not for his saves in the second half it could have been a five or 6-0 scoreline.

Marcus Garnham, pictured against Wealdstone in a previous round, made several saves during the second half to ensure Stockport County did not add to their advantage Pictured: Mecha Morton