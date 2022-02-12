Dreams of a trip to Wembley are suddenly coming tantalisingly into view in the heart of Suffolk after Luke Ingram's second-half penalty thrust Needham Market into the Buildbase FA Trophy quarter-finals.

The Marketmen had already knocked out two clubs that ply their trade two levels higher in the pyramid than themselves in National League outfits Wealdstone and Yeovil Town in home and away ties to set up today's last 16 tie.

And following a pulsating match watched by more than 1,000 supporters at Bloomfields this afternoon they have added promotion-chasing National League South Dartford to their list of scalps with a thoroughly deserved 1-0 victory.

Needham Market players celebrate Luke Ingram's penalty in front of their fans behind the goal Picture: Mecha Morton

Ingram's 73rd minute penalty came after Kevin Horlock's side had already been denied by the goal frame three times. And there was another still to come to prevent the goalscorer adding his second before a tense finale which saw an important save from Marcus Garnham preserve their lead.

A group of supporters spilled on to the pitch to celebrate with the players at the final whistle as joyous scenes broke out.

But it was sadly followed not long after by fighting breaking out as both sets of fans funnelled out past the corner of the clubhouse leading to the police having to be called in. It is understood no arrests were made at the scene.

One Dartford supporter was seen cradling a bloody nose after the stewards pulled him through a gate to safety and the players stopped celeberating in the changing room to run out and see what was happening.

It was not how anyone wanted to see such a momentous day in the club's history conclude but it should not detract from what was a courageous and polished display from the Suffolk side.

The only other time the sides had met was at the same venue in the FA Cup in 2017 which saw the levels show themselves with The Darts running out 6-1 winners.

But AFC Sudbury – who knocked them out of the FA Cup in Suffolk earlier this season – had already proved this side can be got at. And so it was again with the underdog once again having his day against the Kent opposition.

Callum Page bursts forward for Needham Picture: Mecha Morton

Horlock made two changes to his Needham line-up from last weekend's 2-2 home draw with Royston Town with Ben Fowkes returning to the attack after recovering from illness while Colchester United loanee Harvey Sayer returning from suspension. Youngster Tom Fitzgerald dropped to the bench while Tom Maycock was cup tied.

Callum Sturgess, who was still suspended, and long-term injury victim Byron Lawrence, were the only other absentees.

Steve King's Darts kept to just two changes from their 1-0 victory at Havant & Waterlooville on Wednesday - which had seen them rise to third - with Danny Leonard and Jake Robinson coming in for Kalvin Kalala and Marcus Diananga.

There was a crowd of 1,011 inside Bloomfields for the historic cup tie Picture: Mecha Morton

It was the Suffolk side who registered the first shot inside 50 seconds with Callum Page hitting a sweet half volley from 30 yards but goalkeeper Dan Wilks was comfortably behind it.

Dartford's first opening did not come until the 12th minute but the home defence held up well after Leonard had turned Sayer in the box.

Luke Ingram runs towards the Needham Market fans to celebrate his penalty Picture: Mecha Morton

Needham had largely been the ones asking the questions though and in the 21st minute the post came to the visitors' rescue. Centre-back Kory Roberts could only slice at Page's low cross and came off Noah Collard's chest before coming back off the base of the 'keeper's left-hand upright.

Up the other end Ade Azeez could not direct his header goalwards from Jordan Wynter's cross while Page sent a free kick into Wilk's hands as Needham threatened once again.

On the half-hour mark it was Garnham who was called into action, springing to his left to push a Danny Leonard angled effort over the crossbar that had been destined for the top corner.

The Marketmen ended the half strongly with Harvey Sayer catching the eye with a driving run that saw his cross saved while an Ingram header from a deep free kick lacked sufficient power.

Horlock made a tactical tweak at half-time with the experienced Patrick Brothers dropping back to left back and Sayer going wide right in the trident behind Ingram.

It seemed to work a treat with the Colchester United player soon posing problems, including ending one run with a shot that sailed over the crossbar.

Garnham fisted away a cross away up the other end with Darts looking sharper than they had been in a leggy first half.

Marcus Garnham makes a last minute save to deny Dartford an equaliser Picture: Mecha Morton

Just before the hour mark Needham were denied by the post again following a powerful low shot from Jake Dye, who had carried the ball well to the edge of the box. His spearing effort took a deflection off the defender's foot on its way to cannoning back off the 'keeper's left-hand post with Ingram's follow-up too weak to trouble Wilks.

The home side continued to knock on the door with Ben Fowkes and Page both denied by defensive blocks in the box before the latter skied the rebound.

Within a minute it was the crossbar that denied them as Ingram attempted a chip from inside the box from Kyle Hammond's pass that bounced out before Dartford carried it clear.

Needham Market players celebrate with some fans who invaded the pitch at full-time Picture: Mecha Morton

A now rare chance for the visitors saw Luke Allen find the upright stretched hands of Garnham from his sweetly hit half volley.

But play was soon back up the other end and from a 71st minute corner the referee pointed to the penalty spot for a push by Allen on Dan Morphew.

It seemed to take an age for Ingram to be allowed to take it but once he did he fired it over the reach of the diving Wilks before celebrating in front of the home fans behind the goal.

Within three minute the same player's low shot came back off the post.

Dartford began to inevitably build the pressure as they sought an equaliser and it almost arrived in the 86th minute but QPR loanee Ody Alfa put his header from Wynter's cross past the right-hand post.

There were hearts in home mouths in the final regulation minute as Jake Robinson flicked on Alfa's cross to substitute Kalvin Kalala but cheers erupted as Garnham blocked and smothered his shot from close-range.

Four minutes of stoppage time were signalled and Needham almost got a second soon after when Ingram ran in on goal from the half-way line only to see Wilks pull off the save after he had turned inside his marker.

He sensibly round towards the corner then next time he had the ball in the Dartford half and it was not long before the final whistle signalled another famous victory in what has become a fairy-tale run.

Where it ends, who knows, but for now only two more wins are required to reach the hallowed turf at Wembley and those dreams will gloriously continue.

Needham Market: Garnham, Dye, Sayer, K Morphew (c), D Morphew, Page, Collard, Ingram, Brothers, Fowkes, Hammond. Unused subs: Clark, Fitzgerald, Northwood, Chambers, Kudiabar, Harris, Johnson.

Dartford: Wilks, Wynter, Innocent, Allen, Roberts, Essam, Leonard (Kalala 80'), Murtagh (c) (Hyde 80'), Robinson, Jebb, Azeez (Alfa 70'). Unused subs: Bonner, Wray, Theobalds.

Attendance: 1,011

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Luke Ingram. Played the lone striker role to perfection and on another day Needham's all-time appearance maker could have had himself a hat-trick.