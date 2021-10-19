Needham Market fans have had to wait patiently for their club's first Pitching In Southern League Premier Central victory of the season – and have now been treated to two convincing wins in four days.

The Marketmen cut loose to put Hitchin Town to the sword in Cambridgeshire on Saturday, recording a 6-1 victory to finally collect three points at the 10th attempt.

But there was no case of After The Lord Mayors Show at Bloomfields tonight as another polished display saw them run out comfortable 3-0 victors against mid-table Biggleswade Town.

Callum Page celebrates one of his two gaols for Needham Market against Biggleswade Town Picture: Ben Pooley

All three goals came in the first half, Ipswich Town loanee Callum Page helping himself to a brace with recent signing Hans Mpongo's close-range finish opening his account in-between.

Kevin Horlock made one change from the weekend with Dutch-born forward Mpongo, signed during last week, stepping up from the bench for his full debut. Academy product Jose Santa De La Paz was the one to make way, taking his place among the substitutes alongside centre-back Dan Morphew, the latter on his return from injury.

The visitors. who were looking to bounce back from a 1-0 home defeat to Rushall Olympic, included two former Marketmen in their line-up with Sam Squire in the midfield and Joe Neal leading the attack.

Biggleswade Town goalkeeper Jake Alley is unable to keep out Hans Mpongo's follow-up effort Picture: Ben Pooley

It was Needham who burst out of the blocks with a flurry of early chances.

Mpongo sent a low angled effort past the far post while Ingram forced a near-post save out of Jake Alley.

A great move saw Mpongo with another sight of goal only to scuff his effort across goal before Byron Lawrence's free kick had to be tipped over the crossbar. Ben Fowkes then saw two efforts blocked from the resultant corner.

Needham kept up the pressure with Lawrence firing a fierce long-range effort past the right-hand post before Fowkes saw a goalbound effort hacked off the line and Luke Ingram's header found Alley's hands.

Hans Mpongo celebrates scoring his first goal for Needham Market Picture: Ben Pooley

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 20th minute with Page driving across the penalty area before sending a powerful low shot into the bottom right-hand corner.

Less than two minutes later it was 2-0 as Lawrence's long-range firecracker was palmed out for Mpongo to lift past Alley to open his account for the club.

The Waders finally brought Marcus Garnham into action in the 25th minute as he claimed a stabbed Neal effort following a flicked on throw-in not being cleared.

Kyle Hammond embraces Needham Market goalscorer Callum Page in front of recent signing Hans Mpongo against Biggleswade Town Picture: Ben Pooley

The visitors were enjoying their best spell of the game and the wind caused Garnham to have to be alert to catch a deflected Farrell effort under his crossbar.

Needham soon got back causing the Waders' defence problems and they got a third goal in the 39th minute. Hammond put in a low cross which the visitors failed to clear and Page clinically dispatched the loose ball, giving Alley no chance from 12 yards.

Noah Collard, Callum Page and Hans Mpongo do a sliding celebration in unison as Needham Market scored three times in the first half against Biggleswade Town Picture: Ben Pooley

It was almost four on the stroke of half-time but Fowkes' near post effort was cleared off the line after taking a deflection off the goalkeeper.

Mpongo was denied by the legs of Alley at his near post in the first chance of the second half as Needham continued to show a greater desire.

The game began to drift with the Waders beginning to pin Needham back in their search for a foothold back into the game.

They came desperately close to getting themselves on the scoresheet in the 64th minute when a corner was diverted goalwards only for a hooked goaline clearance from captain Keiran Morphew to deny them.

A breakaway move up the other end saw Hammond fire a dipping half volley just over the crossbar.

Neal came close for the visitors from a free kick but Garnham made a good low save to keep it out.

Fowkes, whose performance deserved a goal, twice went close late on while Garnham was called to make a late save as Needham kept hold of their cleansheet on an enjoyable night for the home fans.

The Marketmen will be looking to make it three straight victories to continue their upward trajectory in the table – having risen to 15th – when they host Rushall Olympic on Saturday (3pm).

Needham Market: Garnham, Hammond, Dye, Lawrence, K Morphew (c) (D Morphew 82'), Cullum, Mpongo (Machaya 72'), Collard (Fitzgerald 81'), Ingram, Page, Fowkes. Unused sub: De La Paz, Sturgess.

Biggleswade Town: Alley, Purse, Farrell, Peters (c), Hall, Howe, Stevens (Cardines 72'), Silva (Parker 59'), Neal, Squire, Walker (Manu 84). Unused sub: Muyembe.

Attendance: 241

Suffolk News Man of the Match: Byron Lawrence. Callum Page may take the headlines for his goals but former Ipswich Town Lawrence pulled the strings in midfield to lay the platform for a first home success in the league.

