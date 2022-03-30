An energetic display at Needham Market FC tonight saw Stowmarket Town comfortably overcome higher-league Leiston 3-0 to end a 24-year absence from the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup.

Ollie Saunders was pressured into putting through his own net in the 31st minute to give the Old Gold & Blacks a deserved interval lead.

The second half was a more even affair but substitute Josh Mayhew took the tie away from Darren Eadie and Chris Wilder's Blues with two goals inside the last 15 minutes.

Josh Mayhew steps up and scores the penalty with his first kick of the ball Picture: Mecha Morton

He was brought on to convert a 75th minute penalty with his first touch before being in the right place at the right time to sweep home a rebound in the final regulation minute.

It means a showpiece final at Colchester United's Weston Homes Community Stadium – with Ipswich Town's Portman Road unavailable – now beckons in three weeks' time against the winners of holders Needham Market and Kirkley & Pakefield. That tie, at Leiston FC, will not take place until a fortnight on Tuesday due to the Marketmen's league schedule.

Promotion-chasing Stowmarket, drawn as the home side, included the unannounced loan signing of Ipswich Town left-back Tommy Smith in the line-up in the absence of injured central defensive partners Tom Bullard and Joe Jefford (both ankle).

Emmanuel Osei and Ben Hunter were both cup-tied meaning Paul Musgrove had gone into the semi-final without four players in the wake of their top-of-the-table defeat at Aveley on Saturday.

Leiston, meanwhile, were not short of outfield options but were left to go without a goalkeeper on the bench with recently-signed Sonny Wright, son of Ipswich Town and Arsenal's Richard, not eligible.

In the bitterly cold, wet conditions Stow looked instantly in the mood to create an upset with Craig Parker having an early effort blocked before Luke Brown sent a powerful angled shot past the far post.

A piercing run through the middle by Adam Mills provided Leiston with their first sight of goal but he sent the ball comfortably over James Bradbook's crossbar.

Stow's slick passing was causing their higher-league opponents problems and they were looking decidedly uncomfortable at the back.

But it was a misplaced header up the other end which almost gave them the lead, hitting the crossbar before Bradbrook clawed it out only for Mills to volley it back over.

A defensive blunder did provide the tie's opening goal a minute later though with Saunders diverting Reggie Lambe's intended throughball into the area for Luke Brown past the onrushing Sam Donkin.

With the sleet coming down, Bradbrook preserved his side's slender advantage with a big near-post block after the ball ran loose for Mills in the 36th minute.

The Old Gold & Blacks had a good chance to double their advantage four minutes into the second period but Luke Brown could not get enough on his header after Chris Casement found his unmarked, providing Donkin with a comfortable save.

There was another key save from Bradbook in the 69th minute when he beat away a fierce effort from Will Davies.

Another defensive error of judgement from Leiston 15 minutes from time provided Stow with a golden chance to double their advantage with the referee not hesitating in pointing to the penalty spot. It came from another Lambe drove in on goal before passing across to Luke Brown who tried to cut across Seb Dunbar with the former Stow full-back's hand intervening.

Mayhew was suddenly brought on and the club's regular kick taker ran straight over to the area before going on to convert confidently from 12 yards, Donkin diving the wrong way.

Luke Brown watches as the ball strikes his former Stow team-mate Seb Dunbar's hand, leading to the penalty which Josh Mayhew came off the bench to convert Picture: Mecha Morton

To their credit, Leiston rallied well but they neither Altintop's flick-on nor Hutching's far post header were able to trouble Bradbook.

As they pushed forward gaps opened up at the back for Stow and they almost had a fourth late on but Lambe blazed over with Donkin caught stranded.

The result underlined Stow's credentials to be playing at Step 3 next season and they now stand just 90 minutes away from laying claim to the title of Suffolk's top side of 2021/22 – a feat they last achieved in the competition in 1990/91.

Stowmarket's James Bradbrook makes a save in a crowded box Picture: Mecha Morton

Stowmarket Town: Bradbrook, O Brown, Smith, Casement, Ainsley (c), Curry, Clemons, Parker, Lambe (Bugg 90+4), L Brown (Mayhew 74'), Munday (Jakemi 63').

Booked: Curry (69').

Leiston: Donkin, Saunders (Marsden 60'), Dunbar (c), Altintop, Huthings, Odelusi (Eagle 56'), Barnes, Quantrell, Davies, Fernandes, Mills.

Booked: Dubar (43'), Marsden (69').

Attendance: TBC

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Chris Casement (Stowmarket Town). The former Ipswich Town player helped to control the midfield and provide leadership on a night where some big players were unavailable.