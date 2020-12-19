A goal in each half, from Reggie Lambe and Josh Mayhew, saw Stowmarket Town comfortably seal their passage through to the last 32 of the Buildbase FA Vase with a 2-0 victory against lower-league Norwich CBS.

The Old Gold & Blacks took the lead in the 10th minute through an exquisite curling finish from former professional Lambe and although they struggled to break down their plucky opponents to extend their advantage, they rarely looked in any danger.

Eventually the killer second goal came four minutes from time when Mayhew's header crashed in off the crossbar.

Stowmarket Town players celebrate Reggie Lambe's opening goal against Norwich CBS in the FA VasePicture: Hogan Cobbold (43636955)

In what was Paul Musgrove's second game in charge, Stowmarket showed one change from the side who beat Eynesbury Rovers 5-0 in the last round with George Quantrell starting ahead of Evan Collard in the midfield.

Although their opponents are languishing third from bottom of the league below, in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, they showed no lack of experience of Stowmarket's division in their ranks.

Striker Valter Rocha was a recent golden boot winner in the Premier Division while Danny White, Thetford Town's former player/manager, played in the Vase final for Wroxham in 2010.

And despite only having one win in their last 10 league matches they went into the game unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions.

Stowmarket had a sight of goal within two minutes when Anton Clarke's ball over the top was not cleared but Josh Mayhew fired his shot straight at the keeper.

A few minutes later there was a good chance carved out by the visitors but after Lewis Johnson's cross found Rocha at the back post, but the player who started the season with Step 3 Brightlingsea Regent, failed to direct it on target.

It was Stowmarkert who took the lead in the 10th minute with a superb strike from the left boot of former professional and Bermuda international Reggie Lambe, making it two goals from two games for the Old Golf & Blacks.

Norwich failed to clear a sliced volley from Mayhew and Lambe, who was a regular with Cambridge United last season, turned his man just inside the right-hand edge of the penalty area before curling into the top far corner.

A few minutes later former Ipswich Town academy graduate Lambe almost doubled his tally, forcing Pauline to push away his low effort from the edge of the box.

After Rocha shot wildly wide at the other end, Stowmarket saw two chances cleared off the line in quick midway through the half by Joe Easton. First, he denied Jack Ainsley and then a Mayhew header which got past Pauline.

Seb Dunbar on the ball for Stowmarket Town in the FA Vase victory against Norwich CBSPicture: Hogan Cobbold (43636952)

Norwich's biggest threat looked to be exploited wide spaces on the break, and it was only a great sliding challenge from Joe Jefford which took Craig Bussen's low cross away from the onrushing Rocha.

The same player curled wide from the edge of the box as the visitors enjoyed their best period of the game, without forcing James Bradbrook into a save.

As the first half entered stoppage-time Ainsley was booked for blocking off North in a counter-attack, meaning the former Ipswich Town trainee will miss the next round, having also received a yellow in the previous round.

It was the lower-league visitors who came out of the traps quickest after the restart with only a timely tackle from Bullard preventing Robbie Priddle from getting a shot away.

But it was not long before Stowmarket were soon dictacting play again and Lambe forced Pauline to push a low effort round his post on the hour mark.

Three minutes later there were big calls for a penalty after Craig Parker's shot was spilled at the feet of Mayhew, who appeared to be bundled over, but the referee was not interested.

Despite their pressure, Stow were struggling to break down a compacted Norwich defence to find the killer second goal.

Entering the final 10 minutes the visitors began to enjoy some pressure of their own but yet again were unable to forced Bradbrook into a meaningful save as Jefford and Bullard continued to marshal well.

With four minutes to go Stow put the result beyond any doubt with a second goal, Mayhew meeting a right-wing Dochtery cross and sending it in off the crossbar.

From there it was a procession to the finish line and a confirmed place in the last 32 of the FA Vase, leaving them one win from equalling last season's record club run.

Norwich CBS: Pauline, Johnson, Rose, Easton, Barraclough, Horton, White (c), North, Bussens, Rocha, Priddle. Used subs: Sandell, Ryland.

Stowmarket: Bradbrook, Casement, Dunbar, Ainsley, Jefford, Bullard (c), Quantrell (Docherty 65'), Parker, Lambe. Mayhew, Clarke (Sweeney 76'). Unused subs: Read, Collard, Bugg, Potter (gk).

Attendance: 282

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Reggie Lambe. Another big performance which showed his undoubted quality.