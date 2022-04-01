The good sides are the ones that have the ability to quickly bounce back from setbacks – and Paul Musgrove believes his Stowmarket Town side have shown they will not wilt away in their push for promotion.

The Old Gold & Blacks suffered a hefty blow in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division title race on Saturday with a stoppage-time goal and a contentious offside decision going against them at Aveley.

The 2-1 defeat saw their opponents take control at the summit heading into their final five matches. Stow are left in third and six points adrift with two games in hand but with a 12 inferior goal difference.

Stowmarket Town players celebrate going into the lead in their semi-final against Leiston Picture: Mecha Morton

But despite having four players, including captain Tom Bullard, unavailable for Wesdnesday’s Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final against higher-league Leiston, they showed their powers of recovery with a 3-0 victory at Needham Market FC.

It saw them not only end a 25-year absence from the Premier Cup final, but also showed Saturday’s result has been brushed aside ahead of a key quickfire pair of home games.

Second bottom Barking visit Greens Meadow tomorrow (3pm) – who Stow thrashed 6-1 in late November – before seventh-placed Maldon & Tiptree visit on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Tommy Smith wins a header on his Stowmarket Town debut, having signed on loan from Ipswich Town ahead of Wednesday's semi-final Picture: Mecha Morton

After Wednesday’s final whistle, Musgrove, whose side will face either holders Needham Market or Kirkley & Pakefiled at Colchester United FC on April 21, said: “I’m really pleased, especially with the response after Saturday. I said to them good teams respond and in the right way and that’s what they did.”

But he played down the significance of their next two fixtures as being defining.

“I don’t see it that way, you might build it up that way,” he said.

Maciq Jikiemi, a former Braintree Town and Maldon & Tiptree left-back came on for his debut on Wednesday Picture: Mecha Morton

“Look, we’ve got seven games and there’s going to be highs and lows. We’ve just got to make sure we’re in it come two or three games to go.”

It appeared he had not made any last signings ahead of last Thursday’s registration deadline but Ipswich Town left-back Tommy Smith appeared in their semi-final team.

“We got him in just before the deadline. We struggled with a bit of paperwork but we managed to get him in tonight,” he explained, having got the ex-Bury and Lowestoft loanee on a one-month deal.

Paul Musgrove on the touchline for Stowmarket Town at Needham Market FC Picture: Mecha Morton

“It’s something I felt we needed to do to make sure we bolstered the squad with the injuries we’ve got.”

Centre-halves Bullard and Joe Jefford are both nursing ankle knocks with Musgrove unsure of whether they will be available for either of their next two matches.

Josh Mayhew wheels away after scoring for the second time on Wednesday Picture: Mecha Morton

But midfielder Ben Hunter and forward Emmanuel Osei are both back available having been cup-tied on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Chris Casement responded to Jon Benton’s early opener in the 19th minute and it looked as though the spoils were going to be shared until Benton struck again in stoppage time.

But with one of the last attacks Willie Clemons thought he had rescued a point with a smartly-converted volley, only for the referee’s assistant to put up his flag for offside – a subsequent replay circulated on social media showing that to have been the wrong decision.

Put to him that the defeat must have been all the harder to take because of the error, which could have big implications in their title race, Musgrove said: “Not really because at the end of the day everyone makes mistakes on the pitch. I make mistakes and it’s about learning.

Willie Clemons thought he had scored a late equaliser at Aveley on Saturday only to see it wrongly ruled out for offside Picture: Mecha Morton

“Referees and linesmen are going to make mistakes so we can’t blame them.

“We’ve lost points during the season that would have put us in a better position so one game, one decision doesn’t make a season.”

He was left delighted at their performance on Wednesday evening with Ollie Saunders' 31st minute own goal giving them a slender lead at the interval before Josh Mayhew came off the bench to score twice inside the last 15 minutes.

"I thought we were outstanding from the first minute to the last," he said of the display against a Leiston side who sit seventh in the higher-level Pitching In Isthmian League Southern Premier Central.

I thought we dominated, pressed, hassled, we had a game-plan and it came off.

"The boys reacted, like I said, fantastically and the energy was superb so their recovery from Saturday was outstanding."

With Mayhew's first touch seeing him convert a 75th minute penalty, coming on immediately after it had been awarded, he confirmed he was already due to enter the fray.

"No, Josh was coming on," he explained.

"Josh is the penalty taker and I said you're taking the penalty. There was a few questions raised but I made the decision and he scored. Sometimes it goes for you and sometimes it goes against you."

Mayhew was then on hand to convert a rebounded shot in the 89th minute to add gloss to the scoreline and kills off any suggestion there could be a late Leiston comeback.

"It was a great reaction because there was some disappointment after Saturday when he didn't get on and he's reacted in the right way tonight."

Of reaching the final, he said: "At the end of the day when it comes to this time of the season you want to be in finals and that's what we've been working towards all the time so it's pleasing and we've still got a way to go in the league as well."