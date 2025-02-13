Tom Rothery saw his first home game in charge of Needham Market end in a 2-0 defeat to Hereford on Tuesday, but he felt the performance against the Vanarama National League play-off chasers warranted more.

Having won three of their last six matches ahead of the mid-week re-arranged Bloomfields fixture, including Saturday’s 6-1 thrashing of hosting Farsley Celtic amid a mounting injury list, Rothery viewed it as a ‘testament’ to his squad’s character.

It had lifted them out of the relegation zone for the first time in 19 matches ahead of Tuesday’s defeat saw them dip back under the line, via a one-goal swing from Marine going into Saturday’s visit of 18th-placed Oxford City (3pm).

Tom Rothery has been pleased with what his stretched squad have given over their past two matches Picture: Ben Pooley

After a goalless first half on Tuesday where the Marketmen were arguably in control, despite a few eye-catching saves from the returning Marcus Garnham, it was Hereford who broke the deadlock within three minutes of the second half via a volley from Sammy Robinson after a corner came in.

Former professional Paul Caddis’ side eventually doubled their advantage in the 82nd minute via Jaiden White, who picked up a Garnham header and rounded the keeper before slotting in.

Having had their own chances, including Charlie Wood's cool low finish on the turn being ruled out for an apparent foul in the 73rd minute, Rothery told Needham media officer Drew Kendall: "I thought we deserved more. I thought we played well.

Needham Market striker Seth Chambers scored two goals at Farsley Celtic on Saturday which saw him named in the National League North’s Team of the Week Picture: Ben Pooley

"The first goal was not great from our point of view. I think we go with the call, don't react and then obviously they finish it.

“And then I feel we have a very good goal ruled out, which absolutely killed us momentum-wise and then obviously we get a bit of a sucker punch for the second goal.

“After they scored the goal, they were definitely on top for 15 minutes but I thought that was the only 15 minutes they were on top in the game.

"We said at half-time we were pleased with how we played in the first half. I thought we were on top.

“I really can't see why (Charlie Wood's goal) was disallowed. They're saying a pull but I didn't see it.

“It would have given us an equaliser and then who knows what would have happened off the back of that?"

With goalkeeper Josh Blunkell (ill), captain Keiran Morphew (injured), record-maker Luke Ingram (suspended), Iffy Allen and Ollie Fraser (injured) all unavailable, Rothery said: “I thought with the players that we had unavailable to play how we did, against a play-off chasing side, I thought it was a testament to the lads and they showed a lot of character and resilience.

“Obviously Dan (Morphew) is clearly not fit and we've almost had to ask him to get out there and try and give it a go, which he did.

“He just felt it really stiffen up so we've had to bring him off after 27 minutes, so that demonstrates where we're at.

“Unfortunately, it does feel like it feels like we're getting a lot of obstacles in our way and it feels like it's been like that all season, but you can't moan about it. We've just got to move on and try and get more bodies onto the pitch Saturday fit, which we will have.”

Last Saturday’s victory at Buxton against crisis club Farsley Celtic, who saw manager Neil Redfearn end his short spell in charge ahead of the game, saw goals from man-of-the-match Iffy Allen (2), Seth Chambers (2), Liam Cross and Reggie Lambe.

Rothery said in the wake of the victory: “I want us to be front footed and I thought the lads were excellent throughout in doing that and off the back of that it allowed us more entries into the box.

“The biggest thing from last Saturday is we’ve got ourselves above that (relegation) line and we haven’t had an opportunity to do that before in three or four months.

“But it’s a nice way to do it and helps the goal difference a bit and gives everyone: players, supporters, anyone involved with the club a little lift."

And despite their position, Rothery sees the visit of 18th-placed Oxford City tomorrow (3pm) as just as important as all their other games.

“Every game is important. I can promise any supporter coming to any game we are going into every game front foot, trying to win it, simple as that, because that's how I believe you should play football.” I'm not coming to draw. I'm not coming to lose games and that’s how I want us to play.”

Needham: Garnham, Dye, Smith, Hammond, Morphew (D) (Wood 28'), Allen, Hunter, Lay, Chambers, McGrath, Lambe. Unused: Tucker (GK), Reynolds, Cross.

Attendance: 469.

Attendance: 469.