Henry Lumley and Charlie Tamani will be the pride of Finborough School and Bury St Edmunds RUFC over the next month as they get the chance to represent England in the U18 Men’s Six Nations Festival in France.

Both players, who came Bury’s youth set-up before progressing to be recent Premiership Rugby Under-18s Academy League winners with Northampton Saints, were included in head coach Jonathan Pendlebury’s 26-player squad for the 2025 tournament in Vichy.

Both backs players, they will look to stake their claim to start the opening of three fixtures, beginning with Spain on Monday, April 14, in tomorrow’s friendly with Ireland at University College Cork (5.30pm).

Finborough’s Henry Lumley (left) and Charlie Tamani (right) have been selected for England’s U18 Six Nations squad

While Bury St Edmunds-based fly-half Lumley has previously been called up with England’s U18s, wing Tamanai, whose family are from Colchester, is one of seven players to have stepped up from the recent U17s camp at St George’s Park.

He said of his selection: “I had one of my (Northampton) coaches Charlie Reed (Bury player) call me, I thought I was in trouble but it turns out I was getting called up for the under-18s! “It's mesmerising, I was completely shocked, but I think if I stick to my game I can do well.”

Lumley, who was with the U17s last season, said: “You never know when your last camp is going to be but a good campaign through the Academy League puts you in the best position to try and get in again.

“I suppose I must have done all right in there to get another call-up.”

Finborough’s head of rugby, Mitch Turner, said: "We are extremely proud of how our pupils continue to be rewarded for their determination, hard work and dedication.

“Their season so far has been incredible and we feel there is even more to come for these two.

“This success follows in the footsteps of past achievements from our school, with former players like Sol Moody, Louie Sinclair, and Toby Clinch earning contracts with Exeter Chiefs, and Junior Kpoku playing for Racing 92.

“Sol and Junior have also represented England, with Sol having involvement with the U19s and Junior currently playing for the U20s, further highlighting the exceptional pathway from our school to professional rugby.

“Watching our current and past school rugby players excel fills us with excitement and also pride to have facilitated their journey to reach their goals."

Supporters can stream the Festival live on the Six Nations U20 YouTube channel, with tickets available at all three match days of the men’s festival, costing €10 for a match day or €20 for all three match days.

Head coach Pendlebury said: “With many of the players travelling away and earning caps for the first time, the U18 Festival is an exciting opportunity for our players to grow and take ownership of their development.

“The next month is a perfect learning opportunity for all involved to get better and explore week-on-week. Our messaging will focus on players’ individual progression as well as developing as a unit.

“The immense amount of dedication from the players and staff to implement our pathway framework this season must be commended. The players have adapted well in our camp meetings and now is the time to demonstrate their work in a competitive arena.”