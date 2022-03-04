Paul Musgrove believes his Stowmarket Town side will have to be at their best at Felixstowe & Walton United tomorrow (3pm) to keep themselves in charge of the title race.

A frustrating goalless draw at home to a Basildon United side rejuvenated under new management last weekend saw the Old Gold & Blacks relinquish the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division top spot to Canvey Island, but Stow are just a point behind with a game in hand.

“It was frustrating to a point that that is where our expectations are,” said manager Musgrove.

Stowmarket Town boss Paul Musgrove takes his side to an in-form Felixstowe & Walton United tomorrow Picture: Mecha Morton

“Again, we seem to hop from being very good in the final third to being frustrating.

“I was pleased with the boys at the back because I thought they were solid and they done their job.

“It was just in the final third where we couldn’t quite find that opening and against what is now a good Basildon side, to be fair to them.”

Stowmarket Town goalkeeper James Bradbrook has kept four straight clean sheets in the league Picture: Mecha Morton

They head across the A14 to Felixstowe tomorrow having beaten Stuart Boardley’s side 2-0 in the reverse fixture in early November, thanks to goals from Luke Brown and Willie Clemons.

But Musgrove will not be under-estimating the challenge of coming away from the Seasiders with all three points.

“If you look at the form table they are right up there as well,” he said.

“He has started to get injured players back and they are a well-established outfit now at Step 4 and have got some good players who we know well.

“We turned them over earlier in the season and they will be looking to avenge that.

“It is somewhat of another local derby and we’ll be looking forward to it.

“You’d like to think there will be a big crowd, given they are well supported and we are well supported.”

Felixstowe go into the clash off the back of a 3-0 home win over Barking on Tuesday while Stow’s home game with Maldon & Tiptree had to be postponed for a second time, due to a waterlogged pitch.

Over the last 10 games Musgrove’s side have 23 points (7 wins) while the Seasiders haul is 22 (7 wins).

The Stow boss has a couple of question marks over unnamed players for this weekend.